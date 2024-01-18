Why was Mayra Bueno Silva suspended? UFC 297 fighter's drug test history explained

UFC 297's co-main event will see Mayra Bueno Silva take on Raquel Pennington for the vacant women's bantamweight title. UFC 297 will take place on Jan. 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Ontario, Canada.

Mayra Bueno Silva currently holds a professional record of 10-2, with 1 No Contest, and 1 draw. Her most recent outing in the octagon saw her emerge victorious over Holly Holm via submission. However, that's when the controversy surrounding Mayra Bueno Silva began.

In an Instagram post following the fight against Holm, she revealed that she had failed a drug test. However, she maintained her innocence and stated that the banned substance stemmed from her medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD as it is more commonly known.

The Brazilian took to Instagram and wrote:

"It is with deep regret that I have to announce I failed a drug test that I took the week of my fight against Holly Holm. I want to begin by saying I have never in my life taken a substance to enhance my ability in or outside the cage."

"I have test positive for a substance that is consistent with the prescription medication I take for my ADHD. I have been dealing with this disorder my entire life and it affects me in a multitude of ways."

In a detailed statement, Silva also added that she 'discontinued' this medication at the 'beginning of fight week' and that experts had assured her that the trace amounts found in her system would 'not have an effect' on her performance.

For the failed test, Mayra Bueno Silva was given a four-and-a-half-month suspension and was fined 15% of her purse.

Julianna Pena comments on Raquel Pennington-Mayra Bueno Silva matchup

Speaking on The MMA Hour, former women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena had some choice words to say about the UFC 297 co-main event. Many believed Pena would fight for the belt after Amanda Nunes' retirement, which is when the belt became vacant, but it looks like the UFC had other plans.

Speaking on the fight, Pena said:

"Hello Ariel, I'm here to announce some breaking news, this Saturday night, 'Sheetara' will be fighting a block of wood in Toronto, Canada. And, they will be fighting for an opportunity to fight yours truly, for the vacant belt. There's obviously is the interim, so they get the chance to face me, grand prize, fighting for the real belt whenever we're back."

Check out the clip here:

