Why does Michael 'Venom' Page has a scar on his stomach? Rumors and fan theories ahead of UFC debut

Michael 'Venom' Page's scar on his stomach is an oft-forgotten physical feature of his. The lifelong martial artist has never publicly spoken about it or acknowledged its existence, leaving the exact nature of his scar unknown. Furthermore, there are no third-party sources of information on it, rendering it a near-complete mystery.

With 'MVP's' UFC debut scheduled for UFC 299, his scar will almost certainly draw more interest from the eagle-eyed fans of the promotion. While it is possible that he may have received the scar from childhood scuffles in the martial arts world, the scar appears to have been made by a sharp object.

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's UFC debut promo:

Expand Tweet

Thus, the truth could be more harrowing. It could be that Page's scar stems from a stabbing incident in his past, perhaps from a violent altercation. It wouldn't be the first time that a professional fighter underwent such an experience, as fellow Englishman Darren Till was once stabbed on English soil.

Regardless, 'MVP' will look to draw more attention to his mettle as a fighter with what he hopes will be a successful promotional debut at UFC 299, where he takes on action fighter Kevin Holland. On paper, it appears to be a matchup of guaranteed entertainment.

Michael 'Venom' Page won't be the first highly credentialed striker Kevin Holland has faced

Michael 'Venom' Page is one of the most skilled strikers in MMA, having a rich history in kickboxing and sport karate. Naturally, he has drawn comparisons to the similarly skilled Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, whom Kevin Holland faced at UFC on ESPN 42 in a losing effort.

"I know for a fact Kevin Holland is not gonna wanna do that agreement again after the whooping that he took against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page talk about Kevin Holland's fight with Stephen Thompson (0:21):

Expand Tweet

Despite a strong first round, a hand break from Holland left him compromised before Thompson completely took over. 'MVP' has made it a point to compare Holland's loss to Thompson in anticipation of his upcoming fight with 'Trailblazer.' Whether it will be a similar fight, however, remains to be seen.