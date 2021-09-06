5 things every UFC fan should know about Darren Till

Darren Till (18-3-1) is a promising UFC middleweight fighter. He is a funny bloke with an interesting life story. Nicknamed 'The Gorilla,' Till started training in Muay Thai at the age of 12 and dropped out of school at 14. Following a few curious incidents, which included leaving Britain for Brazil, the 28-year-old became a mixed martial artist.

In 2015, Darren Till made his UFC debut against Wendell de Oliveira and secured a knockout victory. He is now 6-4-1 in the UFC. His most recent loss came against Derek Brunson at with his most recent loss coming against Derek Brunson at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Gorilla is Back! 🦍@DarrenTill2 returns to face Derek Brunson at #UFCVegas36! pic.twitter.com/ijfBoj93cR — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 30, 2021

Let's take a look at five things every UFC fan should know about Darren Till:

#5. Darren Till is a funny man

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v Till Weigh-in

Darren Till has ten knockout wins on his fighting resume and is currently seventh in the UFC middleweight rankings. Interestingly, the Brit is equally famous for his humor and skills inside the octagon. 'The Gorilla' is quite active on social media and loves to provide entertainment for his fans.

The Liverpudlian likes to engage in banter. He has a distinct opinion on most things. Till isn't afraid to talk about UFC fighters, commentators and other controversial topics.

One of these incidents came in January 2021. Making fun of Dana White's war on piracy, Darren Till posted an image of "streams" on his Twitter with a text message warning from the UFC boss.

'The Gorilla' has been unafraid to talk about fellow UFC fighters as well. Most notably, Till posted about Aljamain Sterling winning the bantamweight title after former champion Petr Yan was disqualified from the contest.

Yan threw an illegal knee on a downed Sterling, thus losing the belt. Sterling was visibly disappointed with how he won the title and seemed confused after a hard knock to the head.

Till took a shot at the newly crowned champion, tweeting:

Nominated for an Oscar this year are:

Robert de niro

Leonardo dicaprio

Margot Robbie

Aljamain Sterling #UFC259 — D (@darrentill2) March 7, 2021

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh