Mike Tyson's beef with Brad Pitt began as a result of the two men's respective relationships with Robin Givens.

In the 80s, 'Iron Mike' was one of the most famous people on the planet. As the reigning heavyweight champion, he was one of the baddest men in the sport, with his ferocious ability being showcased every time he stepped into the ring.

Sadly, the heavyweight wasn't always able to control himself outside the boxing ring as well. It wasn't showcased any better than Tyson's marriage to actress Robin Givens. The two married in February 1988 and lasted for just over a year.

One of the reasons is that the two weren't exactly compatible. That October, Givens filed for divorce, citing spousal abuse as one of the major reasons. For his part, Tyson later admitted to striking his wife, but that her version of events wasn't entirely accurate.

Nonetheless, the two wound up getting a divorce in February 1989. During the divorce process, Givens seemingly began dating the young actor Brad Pitt. At that stage in his career, the future star was still over a decade away from his breakout role in Fight Club.

Nonetheless, Brad Pitt got a massive shock when Mike Tyson returned to Robin Givens's home one night.

Mike Tyson - Brad Pitt: Did they fight?

While Mike Tyson and Brad Pitt didn't get into a fight, they nearly did.

'Iron Mike' recalled the situation in an interview with Graham Besinger. There, Tyson stated that while he and Givens were divorced, they would occasionally stay to meet up every once in a while.

One night, the boxer returned to his ex-wife's home to find Brad Pitt in bed with Robin Givens. In the interview, Tyson joked that he wishes people could see the actor's face when he got home and found the two.

However, surprisingly, Mike Tyson admitted that he was also afraid. While he was the baddest man on the planet at the time, he didn't know much about Brad Pitt but was seemingly aware that he trained in martial arts.

Reflecting on the incident, Tyson stated:

"You should have seen his face when he saw me. I was due a divorce but every day I would go to her house to have sex with her... I guess Brad Pitt got there earlier than I did... I was scared too because this was pre-Matrix. That Brazilian karate s**t - trying to run but coming back. I thought I better back up from that little white motherf***er."

See his comments in the interview below:

