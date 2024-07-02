Why did Nate Diaz turn himself in to the police? Reason behind the former UFC star's arrest warrant

Nate Diaz is one of the most popular fighters in the mixed martial arts world and is well-known for his real-as-real-gets personality. However, the Stockton slugger is also known for standing his ground firmly in radioactive situations, which often leads to public altercations and scraps.

One such event that caused legal trouble for Diaz occurred last April after the UFC icon got into a physical brawl with a well-known internet personality and martial artist on the streets of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Why was Nate Diaz locked up?

Nate Diaz found himself in trouble with the law in April 2023 after he got into an altercation with YouTuber Rodney Petersen in Bourbon Street, New Orleans. Diaz was charged with second-degree battery, and the New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant.

Diaz was in the city to attend teammate Chris Avila's fight against Paul Bamba on a Misfits card. Later, Diaz and his crew were recorded on camera getting into a public brawl on Bourbon Street. Amid the chaos, Petersen could be seen approaching Diaz with people fighting all around them.

The Stockton slugger didn't like the 6-foot-4 YouTuber coming his way and threw a guillotine choke on him while standing up until he went unconscious. Petersen then fell to the pavement and hit his head on the concrete. After the police and medical professionals cleared the scene, it was revealed that Petersen suffered some head injuries that caused bleeding.

Diaz's lawyer later confirmed that his client was informed about the arrest warrant and vowed to prove to the District Attorney (DA) that he was acting in self-defense. It's worth noting that Petersen is also a trained martial artist with a 1-0 pro-boxing record and a blue belt in jiu-jitsu. He's popularly known for resembling YouTuber Logan Paul, whose younger brother Jake Paul later fought Diaz in a boxing match.

Nate Diaz later surrendered to the authorities and was released after posting a bond. In September, the DA dropped all charges against the UFC superstar after reviewing the brawl footage and determining that he was acting in self-defense.

