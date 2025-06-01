  • home icon
Why was Noche UFC 3 moved from Guadalajara, Mexico to San Antonio?

By Liam Fresen
Modified Jun 01, 2025 04:28 GMT
Noche UFC (pictured) forced to change venues at last-minute due to arena-related issues [Image courtesy: @ufc on X]

Noche UFC 3 has seen a last-minute change take place as the fight card will no longer happen in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sept. 13. Instead, the event will take place in San Antonia, Texas, on the same date. To boot, the card will no longer feature as a pay-per-view, with it originally being scheduled for as Noche UFC 320.

The Noche event will now be held as a Fight Night card. Several weeks ago reports began to emerge that the arena in Guadalajara that was scheduled to host Noche UFC 320 was experiencing delays in the construction. The arena, known as Arena Guadalajara, had seen several events scheduled for May needing to be moved to other venues due to construction delays.

MMA fans began to speculate that the UFC card could also be in trouble, and those predictions have materialized.

On May 31 the official UFC page on X released a statement confirming that the card would now be taking place in Texas, and not Mexico, writing this:

"The 3rd annual #NocheUFC will now take place at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 13. The Noche UFC Fight Night card will celebrate and honor the remarkable contributions of Mexican fighters to combat sports and continues UFC's great tradition of holding an event around Mexican Independence Day."
Check out the UFC's statement below:

There was much speculation that the Noche card would have featured Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez for the featherweight title in the main event. Fans were less than pleased with those reports, give that Volkanovski had previously defeated Rodriguez at UFC 290 to defend the 145-pound title.

The event being changed from a PPV event to a Fight Night card has negated the possibility for a title fight to feature on it.

Edited by Liam Fresen
