"Why should the rules not apply to the Greatest of All Time?" - Michael Bisping backs Jon Jones against 'should be stripped off title' claims

Michael Bisping believes the UFC made the right decision by not forcing Jon Jones to vacate his heavyweight title.

Later this week, the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden for an action-packed fight card featuring two world title matchups. The main event was initially supposed to be Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, but ‘Bones’ suffered a torn pectoral muscle, leading to Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall fighting in the UFC 295 co-main event on short notice for the interim heavyweight title.

Jones isn’t expected to return until mid-2024, with his first fight back likely being a re-booked title bout against Miocic. Therefore, some people have questioned why the UFC utilized an interim strap instead of having ‘Bones’ vacate to make the division less confusing.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Michael Bisping shut down those who think Jones should have to vacate his heavyweight throne:

“When people get injured, they bring in interim belts. People don’t get stripped, generally, they bring in interim belts. So, I don’t know why all of a sudden Jon Jones of all people, the greatest of all time, why should the rules not apply to the greatest of all time. If anything, they should definitely apply. So, anybody that thinks he should be stripped, they’re talking out of their backside. They don’t know what they are talking about.”

Michael Bisping details why interim titles are beneficial

Most people don’t have an issue with interim titles being utilized. The problem with the Jon Jones situation is that the interim champion could be in a weird spot. If Jones vs. Stipe Miocic doesn’t happen until mid-2024, Sergei Pavlovich or Tom Aspinall might endure an extended layoff before fighting for the undisputed throne.

During the previously mentioned interview with MMA Junkie, Michael Bisping had this to say about the benefits of an interim title:

“[An interim title] keeps the division moving. It establishes a next number one contender, and then when they do the fight, it’s champion vs. champion. It makes it a little bit bigger. So, I think it’s the perfect move [to utilize an interim heavyweight title].

Regardless of the circumstances, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall have a massive opportunity in the UFC 295 co-main event. The fans should expect a car crash-like battle, as Pavlovich has won six consecutive fights by first-round KO/TKO, while Aspinall holds a UFC record of 6-1, all wins inside the distance.