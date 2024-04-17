Why did Ryan Garcia withdraw from Javier Fortuna fight in July 2021? Read more about 'KingRy's' struggles with depression

Ryan Garcia was set to face Javier Fortuna for the interim WBC lightweight title in July 2021. However, the American unexpectedly withdrew from the bout, leading to its cancellation.

In April 2021, 'KingRy' took to Instagram to declare his withdrawal from his scheduled fight against Fortuna. Although Garcia didn't initially specify the reason behind his decision, he indicated that he was prioritizing his mental health and well-being:

"At this time, it is important to manage my health and well-being. I have decided to take some time off to focus on becoming a stronger version of myself. I hope to be back soon and am looking forward to stepping back into the ring when I am my healthiest self."

Garcia had openly acknowledged his struggles with anxiety and discussed his mental health journey. Following his bout with Luke Campbell in January 2021, he admitted to experiencing depression but initially believed he could overcome it independently. However, as time passed, he realized he wasn't improving as expected.

Afterward, 'KingRy' found himself in a deep emotional struggle. During an interview with Inside Boxing Live in February 2022 (via Marca), the Californian candidly admitted that he had reached a point where he had lost all sense of purpose and will to live:

"When I was deep in it, I didn't think I was gonna live. I was so depressive, and I went into bad habits. I started drinking, and I never drink, ever. But I was getting drunk all the time. I wanted to kill myself at one point. It was so bad, so intense, that I thought maybe I just rather not be here."

Fast forward to 2024, Garcia is slated to face Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title on April 20. However, the lead-up to their bout has been overshadowed by speculation about Garcia's declining mental health, reportedly stemming from his controversial social media activity.

Teddy Atlas raises alarms about Ryan Garcia’s mental state ahead of Devin Haney fight

The combat sports community, including Devin Haney himself, has expressed uncertainty about whether Ryan Garcia is training for his upcoming fight. Adding to the concern, 'KingRy' is rarely spotted at the gym; instead, he's frequently seen training in hotel rooms and parking lots on social media.

In a recent episode of his podcast, THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the esteemed boxing trainer stated that Garcia does not appear to be prepared for the fight

"He is hitting pads, and even then, his muscle tones did not look good. He did not look like he was in shape. It was in the midst of all this craziness if the New York Athletic Commission, which I called for a month ago on this air, did not have him evaluated by some of their doctors, and I mean on a psychiatrist level—not just physical."

