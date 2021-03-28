Why is Stipe Miocic's unofficial nickname 'Stone Cold'?

Stipe Miocic has never been introduced as 'Stone Cold' by Bruce Buffer inside the Octagon. However, the UFC heavyweight champion shares the monicker unofficially with WWE legend Steve Austin.

Fans noticed a slight similarity in Stipe Miocic's speech to that of Steve Austin's when the Ohio native was still rising as a heavyweight contender. In a 2013 Reddit post, YouTuber Tommy Toe Hold indicated Miocic's voice was remarkably similar to that of the Attitude Era pro wrestler.

Tommy Toe Hold, who dubbed the recurring animated 'Stone Cold' Stipe character in his TTTHS series, was elated to find out that search engine Google recognizes Miocic by the 'Stone Cold' monicker.

Tommy Toe Hold

A trail of funny memes followed the post by the YouTuber. Many long-time fans of Tommy Toe Hold were thrilled to learn that Google acknowledged Stipe Miocic as 'Stone Cold'.

A meme posted by a fan in response

Stipe Miocic's feud with Dana White was much like Steve Austin's rivalry with Vince McMohan

Although Stipe Miocic and Dana White seem to be on good terms now, the champion-promoter duo had a fall out in 2018. During the promotion for UFC 220 (Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou), the promotion heavily invested in advertising Ngannou's raw power. It looked like the champion was being undermined ahead of the clash.

Stipe Miocic displayed his contempt for Dana White when the UFC president was about to wrap the heavyweight championship around him following a dominant victory over Ngannou. Stipe snatched the belt from White and handed it to coach Marcus Marinelli, who proceeded to do the honors.

Advertisement

In the post-fight presser, Stipe Miocic addressed his issues with both the promotion and Dana White. The champion denied any sort of dispute with Dana White but was certainly annoyed at the disrespect leading up to UFC 220.

UFC president Dana White: Francis Ngannou could be ‘next big thing’ if he beats Stipe Miocic at UFC 220 https://t.co/v5xCkeYbw6 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 9, 2018

The Cleveland firefighter's frustration with his boss was somewhat similar to Steve Austin's scripted fan-favorite animosity with Vince McMahon.