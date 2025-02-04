"Why you tease us" - Fans still not over Zabit Magomedosharipov's unexpected UFC exit as ex-fighter looks sharp as ever in new training video

Former UFC featherweight star Zabit Magomedsharipov has stunned fans once again, showcasing his sharp striking skills in new training footage—three years after his sudden retirement from MMA.

Magomedsharipov, once considered a future UFC champion, shocked the MMA world when he retired at the height of his career. With an impressive 6-0 record in the UFC and dominant victories over top-ranked opponents, many saw him as a serious threat to the featherweight title. However, citing health concerns and a lack of motivation, he walked away from the sport, leaving fans wondering what could have been.

Now, years later, Magomedsharipov appears to be in peak physical condition, as seen in his latest Instagram post featuring crisp striking combinations.

Trending

He captioned the video:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Came to say hello”

Check out Zabit Magomedsharipov's post below:

Social media erupted with reactions, with many urging him to return to the UFC. One fan commented:

“Why you tease us like this man….😂”

Another pleaded:

“Zabit we miss you in the Ring !! ❤️”

Some even tagged UFC CEO Dana White, calling to make a comeback fight for the fighter:

“@danawhite Zabit vs Topuria in UFC 315 let’s go 😀😀”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Zabit Magomedsharipov's recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: @zabit_magomedsharipov via Instagram]

When Zabit Magomedsharipov revealed UFC’s attempts for his comeback

Former UFC featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov once confirmed that the promotion has repeatedly tried to bring him back to the octagon. Despite the offers, the Dagestani fighter remained firm in his decision to stay retired.

Magomedsharipov, 33, walked away from MMA in 2022, three years after his final victory—a unanimous decision over Calvin Kattar. Regarded as one of the division's most skilled and unorthodox fighters, he left the sport with an undefeated UFC record of 6-0 and an overall professional record of 18-1.

In an interview last year, Magomedsharipov revealed that the UFC has reached out multiple times, inviting him to meetings in the U.S. to discuss a potential return. However, he declined, knowing he couldn't commit to a comeback:

"Yes, they do from time to time since I left the sport. Three of four times they wanted to have a meeting with me, invited me to the United States, but I couldn’t go. I know that I can’t promise them anything, so why should I go and meet with them?"

He added:

"Sometimes I do [think about coming back], but I don’t have the desire yet. I have the desire to train, and help my brothers, that’s it. They promised me a lot of things, but that’s not the point. I simply made up my mind, I don’t want to prove anything to anybody. Come back, go through training camps, I have no desire to return, and it’s not about money. I don’t think I will ever come back.” [H/t: MMA Mania]

Check out Zabit Magomedsharipov's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.