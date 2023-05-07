Featherweight Diego Lopes made his debut at UFC 288 against unbeaten fighter Movsar Evloev and gave a solid account of himself. Lopes was previously spotted at UFC 285's co-main event which pitted then-flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against Alexa Grasso.

Grasso and Lopes both train and fight out of the same gym, Lobo Gym in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Brazilian featherweight serves as Grasso's jiu-jitsu coach and the two have known each other a long time.

The two possibly met while competing on the local Mexican mixed martial arts circuit, with Lopes having fought under various regional promotions such as XFL, Jasaji Fighting League, and Lux Fighting League. Grasso's association with Lopes was revealed to UFC fans in 2021 on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) which Lopes was a participant in.

Alexa Grasso and Diego Lopes filmed an entire segment where the now flyweight champion can be seen helping the DWCS participant train while also displaying her support for him.

Check out the video of the two training on Dana White's Contender Series:

Lopes was also a key part of Grasso's championship win at UFC 285 as he worked with her for months on the winning move. The quick back take from Grasso that led her to lock in the rear-naked choke and secure the submission win was practiced between the two for months.

Check out Lopes and Grasso's preparation for UFC 285:

"The back take after the spinning kick was trained for MONTHS." Alexa Grasso drilling the counter to Valentina Shevchevko's spinning kick in the lock room at #UFC285

Diego Lopes - Alexa Grasso: women's flyweight champion shows strong support for UFC 288 debutant

Diego Lopes gave a solid account of himself in his debut at UFC 288 against a formidable opponent who boasted an unbeaten record.

Despite Movsar Evloev's dominant display, Lopes countered with multiple submission attempts that showed off his high level of jiu-jitsu and grappling prowess. Towards the closing stages of the fight, Lopes came close to locking in a submission twice. The final seconds ticked over with Lopes trying his best to extend Evloev's knee but he fell short of time.

Flyweight champion Alexe Grasso was foremost in her support of her jiu-jitsu coach and long-time training partner. She posted on Instagram prior to the fight, highlighting the short notice that Diego Lopes accepted the fight on:

"Dream believe and make it happen 🐺🇧🇷🇲🇽💥 Good luck to our coach @diegolopesmma who makes his UFC debut today. Just 5 days early, he gained weight and will face a tough challenge. All of us who trained with you know how much you worked for this, enjoy it so much. We will keep you in our prayers. Ooosssss let’s gooooo ssss"

Grasso also posted on her Instagram story applauding Lopes' heroic efforts in his UFC debut.

"NOT THE RESULT WE WANTED BUT WOW WITH THIS DEBUT @diegolopesmma amazing fight leaving it all" [translation via Instagram]

Check out screenshots of her stories below:

Alexa Grasso on Instagram. [@alexa_grasso]

