Why was UFC fighter Luis Pena arrested?

As per online jail records, Luis Pena was arrested on Friday (June 18, 2021) by police in Florida. Pena was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief.

As of this time, neither Luis Pena nor his management company (First Round Management) have issued an official statement regarding his arrest and the ongoing legal proceedings.

'Violent Bob Ross' was arrested by the Coral Springs Police Department on an extradition warrant. The warrant was issued by a police department in another county in Florida, which eventually resulted in his arrest by the Coral Springs PD.

What’s the severity of the case Luis Pena is involved in?

Christian Swinson, a public information officer working for the Coral Springs PD, spoke to MMA Fighting regarding the case. Swinson stated –

“It was actually called in by another police department for us to go and get him, and then we had an independent person tell us where he was, and they took him into custody under that warrant.”

“Probably whoever called it in anonymously is involved in that case and wanted him to go to jail.”

Two of the charges Luis Pena is currently facing – robbery and battery – are ‘pending trial’. Swinson explained that this likely means that Luis Pena missed an arraignment hearing on the charges.

Or perhaps the charges were probably added during the ongoing investigation on top of the initial charges he was facing. This likely resulted in the extradition warrant that ended with Luis Pena being arrested.

Robbery by sudden snatching is regarded as a third-degree felony in the state of Florida. It’s a crime that’s punishable by up to five years behind bars and $5,000 in fines.

Additionally, the severity of these penalties could be increased if the offender was using a deadly weapon while committing the crime.

Another notable occurrence, possibly related to the ongoing case involving Luis Pena, is that the young fighter had opened up about his battle with mental health issues earlier this week. Pena had taken to social media and stated –

“People aren't comfortable talking about this, but I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life and have finally gained the strength to get and accept the help I've needed for a long time. If you're struggling take it from me its okay to reach out.”

People aren't comfortable talking about this, but I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life and have finally gained the strength to get and accept the help I've needed for a long time. If you're struggling take it from me its okay to reach out — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) June 16, 2021

Luis Pena is an up-and-coming fighter in the UFC lightweight division

Luis Pena participated in the UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 27 reality show and subsequently joined the UFC main roster.

Pena has competed in the UFC since 2018. The MMA stalwart has fought in both the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions.

The 27-year-old's most recent fight was a split decision win over Alexander Munoz at UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Gastelum (April 2021).

Fans can expect additional details concerning Luis Pena’s case to unravel in the days to come.

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Harvey Leonard