  "WHY WE LOVE THIS SPORT" - MMA pros stunned as Jiri Prochazka scores brutal KO over Khalil Rountree at UFC 320

"WHY WE LOVE THIS SPORT" - MMA pros stunned as Jiri Prochazka scores brutal KO over Khalil Rountree at UFC 320

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 05, 2025 04:46 GMT
MMA fighters react to Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]
MMA fighters react to Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Jiri Prochazka made his return to the octagon at UFC 320, delivering an impressive performance that captured the attention of the MMA community.

Prochazka faced Khalil Rountree Jr. in a three-round bout on the main card. The bout marked a clash between two elite strikers in the light heavyweight division. From the very beginning, Rountree Jr. took on the role of aggressor, seemingly outstriking the Czech fighter in the first two rounds.

However, in Round 3, Prochazka turned the tide and finished the American fighter to secure victory via knockout.

Check out Jiri Prochazka's victory moment below:

Several notable personalities from the MMA community took notice of the fight and shared their reaction to it. UFC lightweight Michael Chandler highlighted:

"Jiri vs Rountree is WHY WE LOVE THIS SPORT. Anyone, anytime can turn the tide. What. A. Fight. #ufc320"

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman lauded Jiri Prochazka, writing:

"Holy Sh*t Jiri is a Madman 👏🏿 #ufc320"

Former UFC star Anthony Pettis wrote:

"FIGHT OF THE NIGHT!!!!!"

Others commented:

"Sick fight, sick finish, can never count out Jiri"
"Omfg out cold Jiri is a f**kin warrior 😤😤🔥"
"Wooooooow Jiri is a freaking dawg"

Check out more reactions below:

MMA pros' reaction to Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree fight [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]
MMA pros' reaction to Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree fight [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]

The victory was Prochazka's second in a row. Before defeating Rountree Jr., he stopped Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 earlier this year.

The latest success positions the Czech fighter for a potential title shot against the winner of the UFC 320 main event, where Magomed Ankalaev will defend the light heavyweight championship against Alex Pereira.

On the other hand, Rountree Jr. faced the seventh defeat of his UFC career. He now holds a record of 2-2 in his last four fights in the world’s leading MMA promotion. The American fighter's last win came against Hill at UFC Baku earlier this year.

