Why young phenom Tawanchai PK.Saenchai will unseat Petchmorakot from the featherweight Muay Thai throne

In the main event of ONE 161, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai will get his shot at ONE Championship gold when he faces reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Ready to take advantage of his opportunity, Tawanchai is hard at work in the gym. That can be seen in a brief training clip shared by ONE Championship on Instagram:

“Combos FOR DAYS 😤 Watch as Tawanchai PK.Saenchai challenges Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship at ONE 161! 🔥 @tawanchay_pk”

With back-to-back knockouts of Saemapetch Fairtex and Niclas Larsen in his last two outings, there was no denying Tawanchai an opportunity at Petchmorakot’s featherweight crown. However, the No.1 featherweight contender faces a tough task against the only man to hold the ONE featherweight Muay Thai championship.

With 165 career wins and six straight victories inside the circle, Petchmorakot Petchyindee has looked nearly unstoppable at times, but Tawanchai will arguably be Petchmorakot’s toughest challenger to date when the two take center stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai poses the biggest threat to Petchmorakot Petchyindee’s ONE world championship

When the two Muay Thai warriors clash in the ONE 161 main event, both will be riding waves of impressive runs.

Tawanchai’s dominant victory over former WBC, IMC, and WKU champion Nick Larsen made a lot of fans stand up and take notice of the young Thai striker. His power matched with speed could very well be enough to overwhelm Petchmorakot.

Following his victory over Larsen, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai commented on the possibility of facing Petchmorakot next, saying that he is confident in his ability to outwork the world champion and take his crown.

“If I get to fight him, I will train even harder – two or three times harder. And all my focus is going to be on taking that belt away from him. And I know his game plan; I know who he is. I know how his game would be. I will read every step during the fight.”

Tawanchai’s willingness to fight fire with fire inside the circle could be enough to deter Petchmorakot from engaging, opting to counterstrike. That game plan could very well backfire should he sit back and allow Tawanchai to tee off.

