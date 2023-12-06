“Wild” - Conor McGregor reacts to reported Ukrainian assassination of pro-Russia candidate in daring Moscow operation

Conor McGregor provided a short reaction to Ukrainian officials reportedly assassinating a former presidential candidate.

It’s no secret that the Eastern side of the world has been plagued with several devastating wars in 2023. One of those is the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which recently added a horrifying new chapter.

Earlier today, Inside Paper reported that the Ukranian defense intelligence ministry had murdered one of their former presidential candidates, Illia Kyva. The previously mentioned news source had this to say on X:

“BREAKING: Ukraine’s defense intelligence ministry says it assassinated former Pro-Russian Ukrainian presidential candidate Illia Kyva near Moscow in targeted operation”

Conor McGregor responded with the following message:

“Wild.”

Over the past month, McGregor has utilized his massive social media platform to address political topics. Most notably, ‘The Notorious’ has voiced his frustration with Ireland’s government. The former two-division UFC champion also teased a potential run to become the President of Ireland.

When is Conor McGregor returning to the Octagon?

In July 2021, Conor McGregor’s fighting career ultimately hit an all-time low. During his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury, leading to his second consecutive loss and the beginning of a lengthy layoff.

McGregor’s initial plan was to return at the end of 2023. Unfortunately, the Dublin native failed to rejoin the USADA drug-testing pool, making him ineligible. The situation between ‘The Notorious’ and USADA led to the third-party organization parting ways with the UFC starting in 2024.

Most of the details for McGregor’s return are now unclear. There have been rumors about the former two-division UFC champion headlining UFC 300 in April 2024, but those plans haven’t been confirmed by Dana White and the UFC.

‘The Notorious’ is expected to fight Michael Chandler after they coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. Chandler has become inactive, with his last fight in November 2022, to continue pursuing the big payday against McGregor.

The former Bellator lightweight champion has maintained confidence that his next fight will be against the Dublin native. With that said, things change quickly in MMA, and McGregor’s career has been unpredictable. Therefore, anything is possible until the UFC superstars step into the Octagon.