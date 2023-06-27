Wild parallel drawn between Elon Musk and Khabib Nurmagomedov after recent tweet by mother

A wild parallel has been drawn between Elon Musk and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov following the recent tweet by Musk's mother.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have sent the world into a frenzy after teasing a potential cage matchup. While some people around the world are eager to watch the fantasy matchup come to fruition, the fight does not seem to be supported by Musk's mother.

Replying to a tweet calling for a jiu-jitsu matchup between the two tech giants, Maye Musk had this to say:

"Don’t encourage this match!"

Maye Musk @mayemusk twitter.com/lexfridman/sta… Lex Fridman @lexfridman A jiu jitsu match between Zuck and Elon would definitely be a fun plot twist in this simulation. I'm all for it. A jiu jitsu match between Zuck and Elon would definitely be a fun plot twist in this simulation. I'm all for it. Don’t encourage this match! Don’t encourage this match! 😠😠 twitter.com/lexfridman/sta…

Reacting to the post, UFC fighter Terrance McKinney jokingly drew comparisons between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Elon Musk:

"The best athletes give it there all. They leave it all in the octagon, on the court, on the field, on the pitch. They bleed for it. Miss important family moments. A lot of long days and lonely nights. But every now and then the true GOATs have to quit because their parents tell them to. So far it’s Khabib and Musk"

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155



But every now and then the true GOATs have to quit because their parents tell… The best athletes give it there all. They leave it all in the octagon, on the court, on the field, on the pitch. They bleed for it. Miss important family moments. A lot of long days and lonely nights.But every now and then the true GOATs have to quit because their parents tell… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The best athletes give it there all. They leave it all in the octagon, on the court, on the field, on the pitch. They bleed for it. Miss important family moments. A lot of long days and lonely nights. But every now and then the true GOATs have to quit because their parents tell… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GbOg4UrWQ1

It is worth noting that Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA back in 2020 following his win over Justin Gaethje as his mother did not want him to compete without his father in his corner.

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg tweet: Former UFC referee offers his take

Former UFC referee John McCarthy is not a big fan of the Musk vs. Zuckerberg matchup.

While talking about the potential fight during a recent episode of his podcast, WEIGHING IN, McCarthy seemed to be against the idea:

"Mark Zuckerberg taking a punch in the face. How do you think he's gonna react? I don't give a sh*t if you're training with people, you can't. It takes time to learn how to freaking take a shot."

Further, John McCarthy even lashed out at Dana White for 'embarrassing' the sport by trying to push for the fight to happen. He claimed that the fight will not break any pay-per-view records, contrary to what White believes:

"It is an embarrassment that Dana would say that he's gonna do it. It's a joke, stop! I'm not saying I don't - it would get attention. [But] it's not gonna break any PPV f***ing records."

Catch John McCarthy's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes