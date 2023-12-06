Islam Makhachev is the UFC lightweight champion and is one win away from matching the division's record for consecutive title defenses. His two title defenses were against pound-for-pound great Alexander Volkanovski. Unfortunately, 'The Great' is the featherweight champion and not a lightweight contender.

Thus, some have taken to demanding that Makhachev defends his title against the top five from the lightweight division. Islam Makhachev is more than willing to oblige, as he issued a challenge to every top-five lightweight besides Michael Chandler, who sits at #5. The UFC lightweight champion tweeted:

"Arman, Dustin, Justin, Charles they all good, they’re TOP 5 in the world, but none of them will get the belt, while I’m here. That’s it! @ufc @espnmma"

Makhachev swore that as long as he reigned as the division's champion, none of its resident top five elites would wrestle the belt away from him. Given his past performances against two top-five lightweights—Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan—it is difficult to see anyone beating him inside the octagon.

Fans reacted to Makhachev's bold claim on X with excitement, as one of them referenced his finish over Oliveira, as well as Volkanovski:

"After absolutely destroying Charles and Volk, who does the CHAMP want to finish next? #AndStill"

Another fan quizzed the Dagestani phenom on whether he feels Arman Tsarukyan has done enough to earn a rematch:

"Do you think @ArmanUfc deserves the next title shot? Or he should fight one more time"

One fan, in praising him, went as far as claiming that Islam Makhachev is on course to surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov as the lightweight GOAT and capture welterweight gold:

"You’re soon going to become the LW GOAT and then go for the 2nd belt"

This sentiment was echoed by another comment:

"If you beat all of these you will surpass Khabib as the lightweight GOAT."

How many top 10 fighters has Islam Makhachev beaten?

Islam Makhachev has been a part of the UFC roster since 2015. In his eight years with the promotion, he has faced countless fighters, some of whom were among the very best in their respective divisions. However, how many fighters has he faced who are currently part of the top 10 in either lightweight or featherweight?

He has twice beaten Alexander Volkanovski, who is the current featherweight champion. His previous win came against Charles Oliveira, who is ranked #1 at lightweight. One of his toughest wins was against Arman Tsarukyan, the #4 lightweight on the roster. Lastly, he has beaten the #9 ranked Dan Hooker.