Will Arman Tsarukyan fight for an interim title? 'Ahalkalakets' believes it depends on Islam Makhachev's next career move 

Arman Tsarukyan recently shared an update on his octagon return, which relies on Islam Makhachev's decision to move up to welterweight. According to Tsarukyan, if Makhachev advances, he might contest for the interim belt.

Tsarukyan was set to headline UFC 311 earlier this year in a lightweight title fight against Makhachev. However, a back injury before the event ruled the 28-year-old out of the contest, forcing Renato Moicano to step up on short notice.

During the post-fight news conference, UFC CEO Dana White stated that Tsarukyan is no longer the front-runner for the 155-pound belt and must work his way back into title contention.

Now fully recovered, Tsarukyan will look to make his octagon return against a top contender. However, most of them are vying for a title opportunity. In a recent appearance on the JAXXON podcast, 'Ahalkalakets' expressed the desire to fight for the interim title if Makhachev moves up to welterweight, saying:

''Right now, because it's a dangerous fight and I don't have a title. So Oliveira wants to fight for the title, Topuria wants to fight, everybody wants to fight for the title andnd when the title fight gonna book and then I'm gonna get the fight...If Islam is going to move to 170, they have to give me an interim title with somebody.''

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (via Championship Rounds' X post):

UFC 311 provided the ideal opportunity for Tsarukyan to dethrone Makhachev and exact revenge, as their first meeting at UFC Fight Night 149 concluded in a unanimous decision victory for the reigning champion. As of now, the Armenian is waiting for the promotion's announcement of his next opponent.

Tsarukyan is currently on a four-fight win streak, with the most recent being a split decision victory over former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300.

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Arman Tsarukyan will be a more competitive opponent for Islam Makhachev than Ilia Topuria

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't believe Ilia Topuria is worthy of a title opportunity because Topuria hasn't fought any top contender since his move to lightweight earlier this year. Instead, he wants Islam Makhachev to face Arman Tsarukyan.

In a recent interview with Adam Zubayraev, Nurmagomedov claimed Tsarukyan to be a better matchup for Makhachev than Topuria, saying:

''My personal opinion — not necessarily [more] dangerous, let’s say more competitive — I think it’s Tsarukyan. I think Arman is a more serious fighter than Topuria. Topuria is a good fighter at 145 but we haven’t seen him at 155. I believe Arman is more competitive for Islam than Topuria.''

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (2:35):

