Will Gen Z remember 'Iron Mike' for losing to YouTubers? Michael 'Venom' Page worried about possible consequences of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

Michael 'Venom' Page is among a growing list of fighters that have spoken out against Mike Tyson's return to the boxing ring, which will come against Jake Paul this summer. While many have pointed to what will be a 31-year age gap between the two when they enter the ring, the UFC's No.13-ranked welterweight shared a different reason.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Venom' stated:

"I don't like it. Nothing against Jake Paul. The potential picture - that Mike Tyson could be lying on the floor and Jake Paul could be standing above him - I hate. Because of the legacy. I think it's a stupid - again, I get the gimmick of it and the money... Mike Tyson's legacy - not that it completely takes it away - but for this next generation to remember Mike Tyson in that picture, I would hate."

Page continued:

"For somebody that's not achieved enough yet in boxing to be given that opportunity is ugly. I don't believe he will because Mike Tyson looks amazing. He looks unbelievable. That's something he can't lose... I don't believe [Jake] will knock him out and I do still feel like Mike Tyson does have stupid power in his hands, but he is 57. It's just unfortunately you are just a little bit further away from what you used to be and haven't done it for a long time."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson below:

Tyson will be 58 years old when he enters the ring, while Paul will be just 27 years old. While details of the bout remain unclear, 'Iron Mike' has not competed professionally in nearly two decades, having last done so in 2005.

Michael 'Venom' Page calls for Ian Garry bout

Michael 'Venom' Page had a strong performance in his UFC debut earlier this month, defeating Kevin Holland via unanimous decision at UFC 299. During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the No.13-ranked welterweight revealed that he wants to face Ian Garry next, stating:

"I think the one that probably make the most sense would be an Ian Garry considering he thought I wasn't even going to get past Kevin... Very dismissive, which is fine. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. There's no need to be angry about it, but now, I've gotten past and maybe you could stop me. In the UK as well, it's perfect. [UK vs. Ireland], so that would be a lot of noise there. I think that's a good fight."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments on facing Ian Garry below:

Page noted that Garry claimed there was no way he would defeat Holland ahead of his promotional debut. 'The Future' has been engaged in a back-and-forth spat with Colby Covington, however, and it is unclear if he has an interest in facing 'Venom'.