Will the GFL featuring Tony Ferguson, Chris Weidman, Dillon Danis air on pay-per-view? GFL commissioner Darren Owen answers

GFL commissioner Darren Owen recently revealed whether the new promotion featuring Tony Ferguson, Chris Weidman, and Dillon Danis will adopt a pay-per-view model when it officially kicks off its inaugural season. There has been speculation as the league looks to provide a new way of consuming the sport.

Global Fight League is a team-based promotion that applies a professional sports league system in which teams will earn points based on the results of their competitors' respective bouts. In addition, the fighters are involved in a revshare with the promotion which allows them to earn a percentage of the promotion's profits.

GFL streamed their virtual draft last Friday, which set the stage for several potential UFC rematches.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the GFL commissioner revealed that pay-per-view is certainly on the table and will be taken into consideration. Owen mentioned that there his fighters have a proven track record of selling fights and will discuss the best distribution method with the fighters:

"Obviously, these athletes we have are proven pay-per-view draws and have a giant fan base. I'll say this, if someone really comes to the table with a deal that makes all the sense for us that we don't need to do pay-per-view, then we won't do pay-per-view. [Fighters] also kind of like the idea of pay-per-view based on the metrics, the volume of talent we have...we aren't getting so much push back."

Check out Darren Owen's comments regarding the potential pay-per-view model below:

Darren Owen addresses the misconception of the GFL team format

In addition to addressing whether there will be a pay-per-view model, GFL commissioner Darren Owen addressed the misconception of their team format.

During the aforementioned appearance, Owen mentioned that fighters such as Kevin Lee aren't obligated to relocate to New York regardless of being drafted, but instead will have the option to do so:

"Whatever performance [a fighter like Kevin Lee] is generating points for that New York team. He doesn't have to go train with Ray Longo. If he wants to, that is an option and that is available to him. Any of the fighters on any of these teams have an open door to go into any of the gyms where the coaches are, train, get advice, get strategy. If they want to stay with their own coaches...we're not looking to break that bond."

Check out GFL commissioner Darren Owen's comments below:

