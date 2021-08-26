Will Harris of AOF reveals what Khabib Nurmagomedov said after Conor McGregor threw the dolly at the bus prior to UFC 223

Filmmaker Will Harris has revealed what UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov told him after Conor McGregor attacked a bus that 'The Eagle' was traveling in ahead of UFC 223.

Harris recently made an appearance on the JavierMendezAKApodcast, where he revealed the words shared with him by the Dagestani fighter.

"When the Conor McGregor thing happened and he threw the dolly, everybody still was foggy about what was going on until I said, 'That was Conor McGregor. I have the footage.'...Khabib [Nurmagomedov] looked at the footage and he said, he looked at Ali [Abdelaziz] and he said, 'Brother, sell this for Will. This is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars like he deserves this, sell this.'" Said Will Harris.

You can watch a clip of Harris talking about his interaction with Khabib Nurmagomedov after the incident below:

Will Harris has a web series called Anatomy of a Fighter. In the series, the filmmaker shows people exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of various MMA fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Beneil Dariush, Demetrious Johnson, Aljamain Sterling and Kamaru Usman.

The athletes can be seen training, interacting with their team members and conversing with their coaches in the series.

Conor McGregor threw a dolly at the bus Khabib Nurmagomedov was traveling in during UFC 223 fight week

During UFC 223 fight week, Khabib Nurmagomedov got himself involved in a confrontation with Artem Lobov, Conor McGregor's friend and teammate.

At one point in the heated interaction, 'The Eagle' slapped Lobov. When the Irishman heard about this, he flew down to New York and attacked the bus the Dagestani fighter, along with other MMA athletes, was traveling in.

At one point, 'The Notorious' megastar threw a dolly at the bus, breaking the glass window.

The view from inside the bus of Conor McGregor throwing a dolly and injuring Michael Chiesa. pic.twitter.com/vm1thw0rOV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 7, 2018

Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, both of whom were on the bus during the incident, suffered injuries and had to pull out of their UFC 223 fights. The Irishman was later arrested for his actions.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor got a chance to settle things at UFC 229. 'The Eagle' got the job done with a fourth-round finish over the former two-division UFC champion.

