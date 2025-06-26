Will Ilia Topuria have the greatest 3-fight winning streak if he beats Charles Oliveira? Dustin Poirier weighs in

Ilia Topuria will face a third consecutive champion or former champion when he steps into the octagon against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28. The pair will go to war for the vacant lightweight title. Should Topuria defeat 'Do Bronx', he will have secured wins over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Oliveira in three straight fights.

Dustin Poirier, who has faced Oliveira and is scheduled to face Holloway at UFC 318 in July, recently discussed the surging Spaniard's rise to MMA stardom. During an interview with Mike Bohn, Poirier was asked if Topuria will have put together the greatest three-fight winning streak in MMA history, should he defeat Oliveira.

'The Diamond' said:

"For sure! For sure! These are legends we're talking about. Stopping a guy who's never been stopped in Max [Holloway]. Beating Volk, who is long-time on top of the game. Charles, another former champ who's putting on great performances. Man, what can I say about this guy? I'll say it again, if [Topuria] does it, he's everything he said he is. He's a dangerous, dangerous dude."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on Ilia Topuria below (37:40):

Ilia Topuria oozes with confidence while predicting Charles Oliveira clash

UFC 317 will feature two of the most exciting fighters in MMA right now, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira. 'El Matador' is yet to taste defeat in his career, and holds a 16-0 professional record while being 8-0 inside the UFC.

On the other hand, Oliveira holds a record of 35-10-0 (1 No Contest). But the Brazilian has been counted out in the past, proving any doubters to be unwise as he has grown into one of the best fighters in lightweight history.

Ahead of the title clash, Topuria was interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he shared a confident prediction for fight night. He believes that the fighting style of his upcoming opponent could not be more suitable, saying:

"You can never count [Oliveira] out because he's a dangerous guy. He has the most finishes in UFC history, but I don't know, I have faced those kind of situations many, many times with Volk, with Max Holloway... The only thing he has to do is show up, and I'm going to do the rest... I'm going to finish him in the first round... He walks forward. This is all I need."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Charles Oliveira below (15:00):

