Will Jake Paul save a failing KingPyn? Cryptic tweet by Most Valuable Promotions sends fans into a frenzy

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has brought some positive news amidst the cancellation of the KingPyn boxing tournament and the reported bankruptcy of the company.

Influencer boxing has become a major phenomenon on the internet, a trend that started with the highly anticipated clash between Logan Paul and KSI in 2018. While KSI's Misfits Boxing has secured a five-year deal with DAZN, KingPyn seems to be struggling.

KingPyn's High Stakes influencer-boxing tournament was scheduled to take place over multiple events throughout the year. The quarter-final was held on April 22 at the OVO Arena in London, followed by the semi-final on July 1 in Dublin. However, to the dismay of the fans, as reports suggest, KingPyn has filed for bankruptcy, leading to the cancellation of the entire tournament.

However, following the news of KingPyn's downfall, Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions launched a tweet, seemingly hinting towards 'The Problem Child' rescuing the organization. The tweet read:

"MVP usually ignores anything that comes from this account. No understanding of boxing or business."

"KingPyn lives."

Both tweets have since been deleted from the account. Check out the tweets below:

Needless to say, the cryptic tweets were enough to send fans into a frenzy, with one fan writing:

"Honestly if Jake Paul bought KingPyn, good for him."

Another fan wrote:

"Common W [win] Jake."

Yet another fan wrote:

"So Jake Paul is buying KingPyn? Makes sense... 700k is change for him."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Jake Paul KingPyn: Everything you need to know about the American's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is the boxing promotions company led by Jake Paul, who has made waves in the influencer-boxing space since starting his boxing career in 2018. In addition to his boxing ventures, Paul established MVP to venture into the business side of boxing.

The company has stated in the past that its main objective is to identify, nurture, and maximize the potential of its own events and talent partners. It also aims towards providing the fighters more control with better pay and opportunities.

MVP has co-promoted major events featuring 'The Problem Child', including notable fights against Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Tommy Fury. The company has also signed top women's boxer Amanda Serrano and worked with her to organize the historic bout against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in 2022.

To expand its reach and further carry out the company's vision, MVP introduced Most Valuable Prospects, a boxing series designed to showcase rising talent in boxing with championship caliber and aspirations. The inaugural event took place earlier this year in May at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. The first event featured 19-year-old boxer Ashton Sylve, who was signed by MVP in April 2022.

