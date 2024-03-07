Will Joe Rogan return for UFC 299? Find out the full commentary and broadcast team for the pay-per-view event 

UFC 299 is just around the corner and promises to be a thrilling event with a star-studded card. Furthermore, the entire commentary and broadcast team for the pay-per-view event have also been revealed.

The third pay-per-view event of UFC in 2024 is scheduled to take place this Saturday, March 9, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The early prelims will kick off on ESPN+ at 6 pm ET, followed by the prelims on ESPN News and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET, and finally, the main card on pay per-view at 10 pm ET.

The identities of those who will contribute to the show as analysts and commentators have been made public.

The official UFC 299 weigh-in show will be hosted by Dan Hellie on Friday at 9:00 a.m. ET. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, Laura Sanko, and another panelist will likely be joining him.

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen will be joined by Anthony Smith and Teddy Atlas. They will work as desk analysts for the UFC 299 post-fight show and throughout the event, when necessary.

Prominent UFC reporter Megan Olivi will interview a few of the fighters on the UFC 299 card backstage, before and after the fight, in addition to providing more live coverage of the event.

It's going to be the most famous octagon announcer ever, calling out again. The well-known Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before the fight.

Finally, Jon Anik will be the main voice on the mic from octagon side for UFC 299. He will call play-by-play alongside color commentators Joe Rogan and Cormier. Din Thomas will also make appearances as the event's coach-analyst.

Israel Adesanya previews UFC 299 main and co-main event

The UFC 299 main event features Sean O'Malley defending his bantamweight title against Marlon 'Chito' Vera and will look to avenge his lone career loss to Vera. In the co-main event, Dustin Poirier will face surging contender Benoit Saint-Denis.

In a recent video uploaded on the FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel, the former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shared his thoughts on the upcoming main and co-main events of UFC 299. He said:

''Chito's evolved more, but Sean's gotten better as well, but he's gotten better at what he's great at, which is distance management, his jabs, and shot selection. Chito's main thing is just managing his distance.''

Adesanya also gave his take on the co-main event, saying:

''I'm going to go Dustin just because he's a veteran, he's done so much and I just know he's had some losses but they don't really define him.''

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below (17:29):