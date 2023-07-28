Will Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren 2 happen? Chael Sonnen believes former UFC rivals could fight 

Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren do not like each other. The two men have a storied rivalry that many fans thought was buried after UFC 239, at least in terms of the two men fighting again. 'Gamebred' defeated his foe in five seconds to record the fastest knockout in UFC history, and the two never crossed paths again.

That, however, could all change if Chael Sonnen is to be believed. Ben Askren recently challenged Jorge Masvidal to an MMA fight, even posting an alleged text conversation he had with Dana White to book the two for a bout. Both men are retired, but Chael Sonnen appears to think that a fight could be in the works.

He uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel addressing (at 3:00 minutes) the rumors behind the potential MMA rematch taking place in Masvidal's promotion Gamebred Fighting Championship, as opposed to a grappling match or boxing bout. Sonnen had the following to say:

"Is it a grappling situation? I don't think so. I don't think that, that would solve Ben's problem. I don't think that Ben would all of a sudden feel like he evened the score by taking Jorge's greatest weapon away and making it his. I don't think so at all. Well, could it be a bare-knuckle boxing? Yes. Yes, I mean Ben would go and agree to that. Could it be an MMA fight? Yeah, probably the most likely. And I bring that up, Masvidal's got a promotion, and they're hemorrhaging money, but the fight game exists from amateur boxing to amateur wrestling, it exists because you can keep fighting a guy who is willing to lose money."

Will Jorge Masvidal wrap the 'BMF' belt around the winner's waist at UFC 291?

Jorge Masvidal previously expressed an interest in wrapping the 'BMF' title around the winner's waist at UFC 291, with the winner preferably being his close friend and teammate Dustin Poirier. UFC president Dana White was quick to approve of 'Gamebred's' wish and it now seems to be set in stone.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting pic.twitter.com/lguSUUO1Eq The original BMF Jorge Masvidal oversees the faceoff between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje before #UFC291

The former 'BMF' champion was present at the UFC 291 pre-fight press conference, where he presided over the promotional face-off between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.