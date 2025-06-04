“Will make you question everything” - Liam Harrison details the immense euphoria fighters get when succeeding in Muay Thai

Combat sports are undoubtedly one of the most dangerous professions anyone could undertake. But, Liam Harrison can attest to the immense euphoria of having one's arm raised after a fight.

Taking to Instagram, the British Muay Thai legend detailed how Muay Thai can become one of the most demanding careers for anyone.

Harrison said the sport will take over one's life, but the rewards could easily overwhelm the hardship anyone goes through in their pursuit of absolute sporting greatness. He posted:

"Anyone new to this fight game, get yourself prepped for some of the greatest moments of your life, alongside some of the darkest and most depressing. This sport will make you question everything you think you are, and question all your life choices for sure. It will teach you so many lessons, not only about the sport itself, but about pride, passion, discipline, honesty, courage, fear, and ego. If you ever get out of check with any of these traits, you will be brought back down to earth with a bang."

Liam Harrison added:

"But make no mistake whatsoever, there’s no drug on earth that could ever touch the highs it brings. Enjoy the ride and have no regrets because it doesn’t last forever."

Harrison has been fighting professionally since the turn of the millennium and is often credited as one of the most influential figures in helping Muay Thai's growth in the Western hemisphere.

'Hitman' is set for a return to the ONE Championship Circle in September, with the promotion yet to announce further details for the legend's inevitable comeback.

Liam Harrison admits he'll feel a bit lost once he hangs up the gloves

Liam Harrison has been fighting professionally for more than two decades and admitted that his life would take a massive turn once he officially leaves active competition.

In an interview with the ADHD Untangled Podcast, Harrison said he'd have to adjust to a daily routine without hitting the pads or sparring with his close friends at their stable, Bad Company, in Leeds. He said:

"I love being in the routine of being a fighter and being in the fight camp and having that goal to aim for and watching my body change as I get more ripped and I lose weight and then I get fitter and I get stronger. I like that routine of all that, and without it, I think I'd be a little bit lost."

