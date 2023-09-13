Will there be a rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya? 'Tarzan' weighs in on how a rematch with Adesanya could unfold

Sean Strickland was able to shock the mixed martial arts community as he defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 293 to capture the middleweight title. UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier recently revealed that he spoke with 'Tarzan' after the bout, with the newly crowned middleweight champion revealing that he expects a rematch with 'The Last Stylebender'.

Speaking on his self-titled YouTube channel, the former double champ stated:

"We sat down and we talked for a minute and I asked him, I said 'When you were in there, what did you feel?' He was like, 'I honestly could not believe what was happening.' He couldn’t believe what was happening. He couldn’t grip what was happening because he was not only beating Adesanya, but he was beating Adesanya in a way that he couldn't have even anticipated."

Cormier continued:

"He was like, 'DC, I promise you, I didn't think that the fight was going to be like that. He felt like, he said, 'I was having my way with him.' He goes, 'I don't understand', but one thing he did say that was very key, he goes, 'but in the rematch - because I imagine there’s going to be a rematch - he goes, 'I think it’ll be harder.' He thinks that he might have got overlooked a little bit by Adesanya."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on a rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya below (starting at the 6:59 mark):

While Cormier shared that he did not believe Adesanya deserved an immediate rematch, UFC President Dana White shared that the two-time middleweight champion will likely fight for the belt in his next bout. It appears that Strickland is expecting a tougher bout the next time he steps in the octagon with 'The Last Stylebender'.

Michael Bisping believes that arrogance cost Israel Adesanya in UFC 293 loss to Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya suffered a rare defeat as he was upset by Sean Strickland at UFC 293. During a recent appearance on TNT Sports' Fight Week, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping attributed the loss to the arrogance of Adesanya's corner, stating:

"I think there was certainly an air of arrogance in the corner of Israel Adesanya and from Izzy himself. Even when he was dropped in the first round and very, very close to being finished, he had kind of a smug look on his face like, 'God bless this guy, he landed a shot. Oh, overhand? Oh, okay, no worries.' No concern, no look of stress, no worry, no realization that he’s in there with a real threat."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Israel Adesanya's loss to Sean Strickland below (starting at the 7:18 mark):

Bisping also pointed out that one of the major factors behind Adesanya's loss to Strickland was the former champion fighting off his back foot the entire fight. While many believe that Adesanya may have overlooked his opponent, he appears to be next in line to challenge for the middleweight title.