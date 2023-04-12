It’s now been over five years since we last saw former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre set foot into the octagon. However, rumors of a potential return for ‘Rush’ have done the rounds on a number of occasions since then.

This weekend at UFC 287, Georges St-Pierre was in attendance for a ‘legends Q&A’ along with three other former UFC champions. During this Q&A, he took the opportunity to address the possibility of a return to action.

When asked about the possibility of him taking on former UFC lightweight kingpin, Khabib Nurmagomedov in a grappling bout, St-Pierre had the following to say.

“Well there’s always rumor (sic)...I have not hear (sic) of anything you know. Listen, my days of serious competition are over, but you never say never to, you know, if it’s well done, maybe for a good cause...money goes to charity...I would compete again, but not to prove, not to be the strongest man in the world, maybe more of a grappling event...never say never.”

Judging by these comments, the 41-year old former welterweight star is almost certainly never going to return to the octagon again, but would perhaps consider another form of combat sports, most likely grappling, if the situation was right for him.

St-Pierre’s last fight in the UFC saw him defeat Michael Bisping for the middleweight title, making him one of the few fighters to win titles in two different weight classes in the promotion.

UFC @ufc @GeorgesStPierre It's been 4 years since UFC gold has been around his waist. #AndNew It's been 4 years since UFC gold has been around his waist. #AndNew @GeorgesStPierre https://t.co/si3UXeWyi7

‘Rush’ never defended his title, vacating it just weeks later citing health issues, primarily a bout of ulcerative colitis.

Despite reports linking him with numerous bouts in the years that followed, the Canadian officially announced his retirement in February 2019. Just over a year later, he was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani GSP officially announces his retirement. He is speaking in French now. He said it’s a hard decision to make. GSP officially announces his retirement. He is speaking in French now. He said it’s a hard decision to make.

Did Georges St-Pierre ever fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC?

While many people often talked about the possibility of a fight between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC were never able to put it together.

This was largely because ‘Rush’ went on a lengthy hiatus from 2013 to 2017, during which time Khabib rose to fame. By the time ‘The Eagle’ had won the UFC lightweight title in 2018, St-Pierre was, for all intents and purposes, retired.

Khabib did call out St-Pierre after his lightweight title win over Al Iaquinta in 2018, stating:

“When I talk with my father, like one year ago, he told me his dream fight is me vs. Georges St-Pierre. I remember when I grow up, like 11, 12 years ago, when I compete in combat sambo Dagestan championship, like junior combat sambo Dagestan championship, he fight for the UFC title. When I grew up, I watch his fights, all fights with my father, and he is greatest athlete who ever compete in UFC.

"Middleweight, welterweight champion. And I hear about he want to come and fight in 155, take this belt, make history, become UFC three-division champion. Why not? Me vs. Georges St-Pierre. If I beat Conor or if I beat Georges St-Pierre, which one is better for my legacy? Maybe for money, it’s Conor, but for legacy it’s Georges St-Pierre.”

Unfortunately, ‘Rush’ was quick to state that he wasn’t healthy enough to accept the challenge.

