Gervonta Davis has revealed whether he wants Ryan Garcia to fulfill their winner-takes-all bet or not.

'Tank' and Garcia entered the squared circle this past weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tensions were flaring leading up to the fight as the two shared an animosity for each other and were seemingly confident in their ability to beat each other, so much so that they were willing to put their money where their mouth is as well.

Just a few days before their highly anticipated matchup, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia verbally agreed to put their entire fight purse on the line. The idea was brought up by 'Tank' during a live stream with Garcia on Instagram.

However, after beating 'KingRy' via a seventh-round TKO, it looks like Davis does not want Garcia to follow through with the bet. Speaking about the same during the post-fight press-conference, 'Tank' said:

"Nah, he can take the money, he can take the money, he can take it."

Gervonta Davis bet: How much money did Drake win by betting on 'Tank'?

Canadian rapper Drake is notorious for placing big money bets on UFC and boxing matchups. His last bet in boxing was on Jake Paul to beat Tommy Fury where he put up $400,000. However, he lost his bet after 'The Problem Child' was handed his maiden pro-boxing loss.

Most recently, Drake won a whopping $2.7+ million on Israel Adesanya after 'The Last Stylebender' beat Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Considering his fondness for betting on fights, the Canadian rapper certainly couldn't have missed out on arguably the biggest boxing fight of the year i.e., Davis vs. Garcia, where he backed 'Tank' to get the job done.

Drake wagered a whopping $1.045 million on Gervonta Davis to beat Ryan Garcia. He put up $1 million for Davis to beat Garcia and three bets of $15k each for him to win in rounds one, two and three.

While Drake ended up losing all of his $15k bets, he cashed in on the overall result of Davis beating Garcia, winning $380,000 in the process.

