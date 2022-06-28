Win against Conor McGregor put Khabib Nurmagomedov "on a different level", claim Belal Muhammad and Kai Kara-France

Not many fighters have the privilege of saying that they defeated Conor McGregor in one of the most grueling matches in UFC history. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov was just a different beast inside the octagon.

He came, he saw, he conquered, and then he left. Yes, we're talking about one of the most feared UFC fighters ever, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even though the former UFC champion is retired, the UFC world is still talking about Khabib.

Some UFC greats recently spoke about the impact that 'The Eagle' had on the industry. Belal Muhammad and Kai Kara-France believe that his win against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 put Khabib Nurmagomedov at a "different level of stardom."

The UFC recently released a YouTube video in celebration of Khabib's dominant career in Dana White's company. Many fighters addressed different pivotal points of Khabib's career as their favorite moments. However, Kai Kara and Belal still can't stop talking about how Khabib defeated Conor McGregor.

"He [Khabib] dismantled Conor [McGregor], made him look like an amateur," said Kai Kara-France.

Belal Muhammed even claimed that Khabib made Conor look like an amateur by the way he drove stiff punches and knees.

"It showed me that, you know, this guy [Khabib Nurmagomedov] is legit. This guy's for real. It [fight against Conor] put him on a different level of stardom," confessed Belal Muhammad.

Take a look at how various fighters point to Khabib's notable achievements:

Khabib Nurmagomedov made Conor McGregor eat his words

Everyone knows how 'The Notorious' loves to hype his fights by taking cheeky digs at his opponents. Back in 2018, McGregor did the same for Nurmagomedov during his build-up to the UFC 229 bout.

However, little did the Irishman know that 'The Eagle' would give him the most humiliating defeat of his career. Khabib won the bout in the fourth round via submission.

During the fight, Khabib landed 104 out of his 157 strikes, as opposed to Conor's 96 out of 128. Moreover, 'The Eagle' took down the champ-champ 3 times during the fight. In the end, it was a neck crank that did the trick for Khabib.

Khabib retired from the sport on March 18, 2021, when UFC President Dana White confirmed on his Instagram that the UFC lightweight champion is done fighting. Since then, the former champion has stayed retired.

