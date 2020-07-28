UFC president Dana White claims that the victor of the trilogy fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will be known as the greatest heavyweight of all time.

The rivalry between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier began a couple of years ago when Cormier stunningly knocked out defending champion Stipe Miocic and captured the latter's throne. Following the fight, in 2019, Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier rematched and this time around, Miocic finished Cormier in the fourth-round to reclaim his title, setting up a massive trilogy fight which is set to headline UFC 252.

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier fight for bragging rights at UFC 252

UFC president Dana White was recently asked about the upcoming clash between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, and he said that the one who wins the fight is definitely going down as the best heavyweight in UFC history.

“The truth is, going into this fight with all the hype, one of these two that wins the fight definitely goes down as the best heavyweight in UFC history,” White said. “They’re both candidates, you know what I mean? You look at what Stipe has accomplished, and Cormier, in two different weight classes, what this guy has accomplished, he’s one of the greatest of all time.”

Daniel Cormier himself knows very well that the fight against Stipe Miocic is his last chance to walk out as a UFC champion. Cormier previously said that this fight will be the last one before he hangs up his gloves and that makes the stakes for the fight very high. DC recently discuss what went wrong in the rematch.

“I think it’s more pronounced because I want to win so badly and I feel like I just fumbled so bad,” Cormier said on ESPN (transcript via MMA Fighting). “I fumbled really bad last time. I fumbled in a lot of ways. I was so distracted with everything going on in my life and I was so focused on coaching and all these other things that I kind of just fumbled. I fumbled bad and I wasn’t prepared as I needed to and I got tired. Like, I got tired. I can admit it. I got tired. He hit me with those shots in the end, he hurt me to the body and he hurt me to the head and I didn’t react because my body couldn’t react because I was so tired, and I will not allow that to happen again. If he ever finds a way to hurt me, I need to fight back like I did in every other instance in my entire life. I didn’t do that last time and it sits with me every single day."