Winning fights against the top fighters - Jamahal Hill reminds Sean O'Malley the definition of success

Jamahal Hill has seemingly jibed at Sean O'Malley, reminding him of the definition of success. The light heavyweight contender recently took to social media to express his bewilderment at not being featured in Dana White's Contender Series videos despite being the "most successful alumni from the show."

Hill argued that despite O'Malley being the most popular fighter to have emerged from the series, he is the most successful. The surging light heavyweight explained that while O'Malley is yet to beat a top-ranked contender in the bantamweight division, he has already picked up three knockout wins against ranked contenders in the 205 lbs division.

This led 'Sugar' to ask Hill what he defines as success.

In response, Hill wrote the following on Twitter:

"Winning fights again the top fighters in your division let’s start there!!"

Sean O'Malley is gearing up to go against former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in his next fight at UFC 280 on October 22. Any doubts surrounding whether the 27-year-old can hang with elite competition in the 135lbs division will be answered in that fight.

Sean O'Malley keen to impress Dana White with finish against Petr Yan

UFC president Dana White recently revealed that he didn't like the idea of booking O'Malley against Petr Yan. However, matchmaker Sean Shelby later convinced him that O'Malley himself wanted the fight and it made sense to book the fight and White agreed.

While O'Malley has no qualms over White thinking that Yan is too tough an opponent for him, the surging contender is confident about putting 'No Mercy' away in the fight.

If he does, White will know that he's ready to compete against the best guys in the division, feels Sean O'Malley.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, O'Malley said:

"Once I face plant Petr into the canvas, Dana will be like, ‘Okay, that was a good fight.' Regardless, me versus Petr is an epic fight, a sweet, sweet kickboxing fight if I had to guess — two very high-level strikers, two very high-level MMA fighters, and it’s gonna be a very interesting fight. I believe I have what it takes to put Petr’s lights out."

Watch the full interview below:

