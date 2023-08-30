"Wise way beyond his years" - A 16-year-old Max Holloway speaking about his rough childhood with an inspiring message has fans amazed

Max Holloway has won the hearts of fans yet again. This time around, it is a video of a 16-year-old Holloway that has the MMA community in admiration.

In the video, 'Blessed' can be seen sporting blonde hair and is a young teenager talking about his rough childhood. In the video, he talks about how his dad and mom are both drug addicts and how the last time he saw his dad he was at ten or eleven years of age. Although his father was not in his life anymore, Holloway said that he still prayed for him.

Check out the video here:

Here's what Twitter users had to say about the video:

"Wise beyond his years"

Another user said:

"This kid was destined to become a legend. The best is blessed"

One user said:

"So he’s always sounded a bit punch drunk, I was getting kind of worried for him for awhile but my buddies would just say “he’s ok, he’s just Hawaiian”. I guess it’s just the accent."

One user said:

"Mindset of a champion even at 16, remarkable."

Max Holloway has his eyes set on a title fight against Alexander Volkanovski

After proving himself against The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore, Max Holloway has shown that he is still a force to be reckoned with in the featherweight division. The Hawaii native has his eyes set on the title and will push for a fourth fight against Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski. During the post-fight press conference, he made his intentions very clear:

"I want to win the title back. I want to defend it a bunch of times. After we do that, maybe go up a weight or two to get more titles. We'll see what happens, anything's possible, all I gotta do is focus, keep one foot in front of the other and keep grinding."

Max Holloway has fought Alexander Volkanovski three times for the belt and lost all three times. Volkanovski is one of the most dominant champions the UFC has ever seen but Max Holloway keeps improving with each fight and could pose a challenge to the champion, particularly considering the fact that their first two fights were very competitive.