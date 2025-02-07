'Wiser' Lito Adiwang fully equipped for potential rematch with Jarred Brooks: "Going to be a completely different Thunder Kid'

Lito Adiwang is certain he'd put up a better fight and potentially beat ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks if they run it back on martial arts' grandest stage.

'Thunder Kid' welcomed the Mash Fight Team warrior to the promotional roster at ONE: Next Gen III in November 2021, and while he had momentum on his side with two successive victories, 'The Monkey God' choked out the Filipino fan favorite inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Since that defeat, the Baguio native has improved his all-around prowess at Bali-based outfit Soma Fight Club, and he's been on a three-match tear against Danial Williams, Adrian Mattheis, and Jeremy Miado.

While his striking has played a significant role in his healthy streak, Adiwang's wrestling has been nothing short of impressive.

And with that newfound knowledge, a department he severely struggled in with 'The Monkey God' in their first fight, Lito Adiwang is confident the American will be in for a treat in an inevitable sequel.

He told Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin this week:

"I feel, and believe, that if we face each other again, it's going to be a completely different 'Thunder Kid,' a wiser and smarter 'Thunder Kid.' The experience along the way has taught me a lot. So yeah, I'm really wishing for that rematch."

Lito Adiwang must first clear what's in front of him at ONE Fight Night 28

Before any talk about a redo with Jarred Brooks, Lito Adiwang has to steer past his next assignment in the organization that goes down at ONE Fight Night 28 this Friday, February 7.

'Thunder Kid' squares off against No.4-ranked strawweight MMA contender Keito Yamakita inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There, Adiwang hopes to continue his rich vein of form and break into the top five. Meanwhile, 'Pocket Monk' hunts for his third victory in succession.

ONE Fight Night 28 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

