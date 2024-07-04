"With one strike, he can put you to sleep" - Joshua Pacio says Hiroba Minowa will pay if he sleeps on Jeremy Miado's KO power

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio believes Hiroba Minowa cannot risk underestimating Jeremy Miado's stand-up game because he only needs one moment of brilliance to finish the fight on the feet.

Both strawweight fighters are looking to get back on track with a big win at ONE Fight Night 23 inside the Lumpinee Stadium on July 5.

Speaking on this high-stakes showdown in Bangkok, Thailand, Joshua Pacio told ONE Championship that this fixture could be a clash of two tales.

While Minowa's grappling could spell danger for the Filipino warrior, he thinks 'The Jaguar's' impressive knockout power – one that has helped him onto a perfect 100 percent finish rate on the global stage – could also play into power.

“Underestimating Jeremy Miado would be a mistake you can't afford to make when facing him. With one strike, he can put you to sleep," the ONE strawweight world champion said.

Doubling down on the T-Rex MMA and Southside MMA fighter's strengths, 'The Passion' continued:

"He packs a serious punch with his fists and is skilled in striking techniques."

Minowa has suffered losses in three of his past outings, and he would love nothing more than a win to strengthen his grip on his No.4-ranked spot and build a case for a shot at the divisional gold.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Miado, who dropped his fifth-ranked spot, is out to end his own run of defeats to regain his position in the upper echelons of the stacked division.

Joshua Pacio believes Jeremy Miado vs. Hiroba Minowa outcome will be decided by who strikes first

Given their strengths and penchant for a finish, timing will be key in this three-round strawweight MMA duel. Pacio certainly believes so.

In the same interview, the Lions Nation MMA representative added:

"Objectively speaking, the fighter who strategically deploys their best weapons first is likely to win this match."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 23 card live in U.S. primetime for free on July 5.

