“Without a doubt Mighty Mouse” - Fans back Tyron Woodley’s claim of Demetrious Johnson’s dominating Gervonta Davis in MMA

Former UFC world champion Tyron Woodley believes WBA lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis would be in a world of trouble if he stepped inside the Circle with P4P great Demetrious Johnson.

Recently, the multi-time boxing world titleholder teased a potential move to mixed martial arts. Doing a bit of fantasy matchmaking, Woodley suggested that despite his undeniable power, 'Tank' would likely get run over against someone as skilled as the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champ.

"I don't think Gervonta Davis could beat Demetrious Johnson," Woodley said during a recent podcast appearance. "I think he would be too much to deal with. I think Johnson is too skilled. I don't think he can beat him. I think [Johnson] would be on him like white on Rice. That would be a fight I would actually watch."

Fight fans were overwhelmingly in agreement, suggesting that the well-rounded skill set of 'Mighty Mouse' would easily handle Gervonta Davis.

"Without a doubt Mighty Mouse"

"DJ can do whatever he wants against that cherry picker"

"Naw I'm sorry but DJs striking is almost just as good as Tanks so with the wrestling and the kicks it would be wraps"

"DJ owould murder Tank in MMA"

"If they make it like the Rodtang fight 1 round boxing 1 round MMA rinse and repeat would be interesting"

How dangerous would Gervonta Davis be in four-ounce gloves?

Though Gervonta Davis would likely struggle in MMA due to the addition of kicks, wrestling, and jiu-jitsu, Tyron Woodley can't help but wonder just how deadly Davis' left hand would be in four-ounce gloves.

"Imagine anybody taking the Gervonta Davis punch with four-ounce gloves," Woodley added. "The only thing that makes them very competitive in that weight... There's not that many good wrestlers and not that many good jiu-jitsu players in that weight division."

'Tank' is a perfect 29-0 in his professional boxing career, with 27 of his wins coming by way of knockout. He last stepped inside the squared circle in April 2023 for a clash with Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Davis scored a seventh-round TKO.