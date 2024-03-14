"Wolf tickets" - Fans react to Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch in the boxing ring

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal famously clashed for the symbolic 'BMF' title at UFC 244 in 2019. 'Gamebred' was able to win the bout via third-round doctor's stoppage TKO to claim the inaugural title. While both have since left the promotion, they announced a rematch in the boxing ring on Wednesday.

Diaz took to X, stating:

"It’s OFFICIAL.. June 1st – Buy the PPV Now on sale now at http://Fanmio.com (LINK IN BIO) @realfightinc @fanmio #DiazMasvidal"

Check out Nate Diaz's announcement of his boxing match with Jorge Masvidal below:

Many fans shared their reaction to the announcement. @lewisglovermma invoked an infamous line from Nick Diaz, Nate's older brother:

"Wolf tickets"

@D_Monayyy94 claimed that he has been waiting for the rematch:

"H**l yeah I been waiting for this rematch!"

@khaled_O_G is uninterested in seeing the two box:

"I will buy it if it's MMA but boxing f**k no"

@mattallarie expressed that he has more interest in watching Diaz and Masvidal box than Mike Tyson and Jake Paul:

"Id rather watch this then Paul vs Tyson"

@hayomayo simply questioned:

"Why not MMA dude?"

@jamesdoll42 shared a similar sentiment:

"Brooo why boxing your such a good MMA guy ? Good luck tho you and your bro have been my favourite fighters since I watched your bro in strike force and pride etc… hope you win this time, just wish it was mma"

@MegzToyReviewz noted that a rematch between the two was necessary:

"They needed this rematch so bad after that doctor stoppage. That's not a way to win. Definitely watching!"

@dreamer805sb believes the rematch should take place in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship:

"No one want to watch this I rather see you two in @bareknucklefc"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Jorge Masvidal claims he wants to murder Nate Diaz

While Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal previously clashed, the bout unceremoniously ended via doctor's stoppage. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, 'Gamebred' discussed the rematch, stating:

"I want to murder this guy and it's nothing personal with him but I want to beat the f**king breaks out of him. He always said that the referee saved me. I don't think anybody with common sense would agree so I think this fight right here puts an end to all that bulls**t. I'm going to be in the best shape of my life and I know he's going to be in the best shape of [his] life. It's not like he's fighting Jake Paul and he's coming up off the couch."

Masvidal continued:

"He knows that if he's not in shape, I'm going to make him look bad and I'm going to get him out of there in two rounds. He knows with me, you got to die everyday in the gym to maybe step in that ring and have a fighting chance. I don't play that s**t. I'm trying to kill this motherf**ker and he knows it personally. I mean, he has the scars to prove it. He sees them things everyday in the mirror when he looks and he goes, 'this guy's going to try to f**king kill me as soon as we get in there. So Nate, get your a** in shape because I'm coming to break your f**king face, bro."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments on facing Nate Diaz below:

Ariel Helwani announced that Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will clash in a ten-round, 175-pound light heavyweight bout. The fight will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on June 1.