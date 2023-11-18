Women's bantamweight fighter Ailin Perez hospitalised following UFC Vegas 82 weigh-ins

Women's bantamweight contender Ailin Perez was recently rushed to the hospital due to an undisclosed medical condition right after her UFC Vegas 82 weigh-in. Despite her medical scare, the 29-year-old Argentinian is doing well and is expected to compete tomorrow as scheduled.

This weekend, Perez is booked to face Lucie Pudilova in a women's bantamweight contest. During the official weigh-ins for the event, 'Fiona' hit 136.5 pounds on the scales, slightly north of the bantamweight limit. However, her second attempt was successful, and she weighed in under the 136-pound limit.

After the weigh-ins, Ailin Perez was reportedly rushed to the hospital due to an emergency. MMA-based X handle @mma_orbit reported the news, stating:

"Ailin Perez in hospital after today's #UFCVegas82 weigh-ins. She says everything’s good, and she’s still fighting tomorrow."

Perez has a professional record of 8-2 and is coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Ashlee Evans-Smith at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva in July. Prior to that, Perez's bouts against Hailey Cowan and Zarah Fairn were canceled due to her opponents' medical issues.

Meanwhile, Lucie Pudilova is coming off a loss against Joselyne Edwards at UFC on ESPN 44 this past April. The Czech fighter has a professional record of 14-8.

UFC Vegas 82: Fans react to Ailin Perez being sent to the hospital

Ailin Perez is undoubtedly among the most exciting Argentinian prospects in the women's bantamweight division and has impressed many with her grappling skills. Given the hype she's built around herself, it's unsurprising that many were shocked about her being rushed to the hospital after the UFC Vegas 82 weigh-ins.

After @mma_orbit posted the news, many fans and X users took to the post's comments section to express their reactions. One fan joked about her surpassing Khabib Nurmagomedov as a fighter and wrote:

"She's already better than Khabib, Khabib would have pulled out by now."

Another fan pointed out that Perez can be seen with an IV hooked up to her arm and wrote:

"IV rehydration?"

Another user opined that 'Fiona' may not be able to compete if she's used an IV during her medical procedure and wrote:

"Not with that IV, she isn't."

Check out some more reactions below:

