"Won this Twitter exchange by decision" - Belal Muhammad's comeback to shut Darren Till down has fans in splits

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad hit back at ex-UFC star Darren Till after the Liverpool native made a snide remark about his fighting style.

Till responded to a tweet from Muhammad that saw him continue to call out UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards for a title fight on X (formerly Twitter):

"If you was fighting in my back garden I’d close the curtains"

Muhammad retorted:

"Trailer parks have gardens ?"

Muhammad's response earned a warm reception from many fans, who wrote that he came out on top in the online exchange with the former welterweight title challenger:

"Belal won this twitter exchange by decision"

"Ppl who live in trailer parks catching strays from Belal for no reason"

"Did Belal just 10-8 someone"

"Belal 'Remember the Meme' Muhammad"

"Bro Till already going through tough times yo ain’t had to violate him like that"

Others discussed a potential UFC 300 headliner between Edwards and Muhammad:

"if Belal vs Leon is the main event, Dana and UFC fumbled HELLA bad"

Check out fan comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Belal Muhammad's fiery retort to Darren Till. [via X]

Belal Muhammad praises Islam Makhachev as best pound-for-pound fighter after training with him

Belal Muhammad has trained with Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's camp a few times since and before his fight against Sean Brady.

Muhammad showed a more vicious, never-seen-before side to his game against Brady that positively took fans by surprise. Muhammad had words of high praise for the lightweight champion in a recent interview on the Overdogs Podcast.

'Remember the Name' stated that Makhachev is the best pound-for-pound fighter on the roster and could potentially end up with an all-time great legacy.:

"Yeah, I think Islam is definitely pound-for-pound number one, I feel in my book. I think he can definitely go down as one of the best to ever do it, like, skill-wise, and your main training partner is Khabib your whole life, so like, them guys are just so much better than everybody else. He could still come in right now, be a champion at whatever weight class he chooses I feel. I've seen him go with just other UFC fighters, I've seen other guys come and visit and train with them guys and then not show up back the next day."

Muhammad also mentioned getting submitted routinely by Makhachev in training.

Muhammad also mentioned getting submitted routinely by Makhachev in training.