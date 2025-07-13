  • home icon
  "Wonderboy got robbed" - MMA world furious as Stephen Thompson suffers split decision loss to Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Nashville

"Wonderboy got robbed" - MMA world furious as Stephen Thompson suffers split decision loss to Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Nashville

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 13, 2025 04:36 GMT
Fans react to Stephen Thompson
Fans react to Stephen Thompson's loss at UFC Nashville. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Stephen Thompson faced defeat against Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Nashville. Following a closely contested fight, many in the MMA community expressed their disappointment with the judges' decision.

'Wonderboy' was making his return after nearly an eight-month hiatus, and in front of him stood the promising Brazilian fighter, Bonfim. From the very beginning, there wasn't much to separate the two competitors. While Thompson landed more significant strikes, 'Marretinha' successfully executed takedowns.

At the end of the three-round welterweight bout, Bonfim was declared the winner by split decision.

Check out the Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim result announcement below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ufc's post on X to share their disappointment, with one user writing:

"Wonderboy got robbed."
Fellow UFC welterweight Kevin Holland also chimed in and stated that Thompson was leading in points. He wrote:

"I had Wonderboy 2-3, but I’m no judge."

Others commented:

"Imma be honest, Wonderboy won that in my eyes, but what a performance from both fighters."
"I think judges or someone affiliated with them are the biggest scam in betting history."
"They just robbed a 49 year old man off a win 🤦"
"This is the @UFC giving the nod to building a prospect rather than giving Wonderboy his flowers as he’s exiting the UFC. Seen it many times before."
"Could have gone either way, but Bonfim did no damage in a lot of the clinches and take-down attempts."
Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Stephen Thompson's defeat against Gabriel Bonfim. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fans' reaction to Stephen Thompson's defeat against Gabriel Bonfim. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Thompson's loss at UFC Nashville has extended his losing streak to three fights. Joaquin Buckley and Shavkat Rakhmonov previously defeated him. Additionally, the 42-year-old's record stands at 1-5 in his last six fights in the leading MMA promotion. Meanwhile, Bonfim now boasts a winning streak of three fights.

Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
