'Wonderboy' Stephen Thompson accepts Dustin Poirier's July 30 callout, 'The Diamond' responds 

Dustin Poirier has found a potential match in the welterweight division after calling out "anyone" from the 155 and 170lbs divisions to fight him.

'The Diamond' took to Twitter to express the desire to compete on July 30 and claimed he's willing to fight anyone who's game:

"Yall a bunch of [expletive]...155 or 170 anyone pull up July 30th. International call out. Get a deal done"

Welterweight contender and fight game veteran Stephen Thompson responded to Poirier, claiming that he's willing to fight the Louisianan on the aforementioned date.

Thompson's message, however, was met with a lukewarm response by Poirier. 'The Diamond' simply showed the 39-year-old Thompson his respect for stepping up to the challenge.

As of now, Poirier has neither accepted nor refused to fight Thompson. However, it doesn't seem like the former interim lightweight champion is too keen on this particular fight. If they do end up sharing the octagon down the line, it will make for an intriguing fight between two of the most prolific strikers in the game right now.

Dustin Poirier shifts stance on fighting former teammate Colby Covington inside the octagon

Dustin Poirier has seemingly changed his mind about fighting former American Top Team teammate Colby Covington. Following his victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, Covington called out Poirier. 'The Diamond', however, stated that he won't fight 'Chaos' inside the octagon, despite claiming it's "on sight" between them if they ever cross paths.

In a recent tweet, Poirier revealed that he's changed his mind about fighting Covington inside the octagon. Seemingly responding to the former interim welterweight champion's profanity-laced callout, Poirier claimed he's ready to fight 'Chaos' on July 30.

Colby Covington, however, is yet to confirm whether he's ready to fight Poirier in July. He hasn't made a public appearance since an alleged street brawl with Masvidal in Miami back in March. There's an ongoing court case in connection with the incident, and it's unclear whether Colby Covington will enter the octagon anytime soon.

Dustin Poirier was earlier interested in fighting Nate Diaz. Despite both him and the Stockton native showing interest in the contest, the promotion chose not to book the fight.

