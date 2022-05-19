"Working with one of ONE Championship's great fighters" - ‘Wondergirl’ on MMA training with Jeremy Miado, Denice Zamboanga at Marrok Force

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak couldn’t have asked for better training partners to help her ahead of her mixed martial arts debut.

‘Wondergirl’ has been training at Marrok Force in Bangkok ahead of her MMA match against Zeba Bano. The fight will go down on May 20 as part of ONE 157, which is set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A natural Muay Thai artist, Nat Jaroonsak will complete her transition to MMA in her next bout and she’s got help from the top contenders in ONE Championship. He's been training with No.3 atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga and former No.5-ranked strawweight contender Jeremy Miado.

In an interview with Dylan Bowker for ONE Championship, Nat Jaroonsak said that she’s in a kind of “iron sharpens iron” situation. She also expressed her excitement to make her MMA debut.

“I’ve been working with Jeremy Miado and before I worked with Denice, too, but she’s back in the Philippines for a while. I’ve been working with one of ONE Championship’s great fighters and at the same time Jeremy fights in my division, but for guys, so that would help a lot.”

Jaroonsak achieved regional success in her home country, becoming a two-time Thailand National Muay Thai champion. She also has two wins in ONE Championship, both of which were knockouts.

Bano, however, will be a tough assignment for the Thai striker. The Indian brawler holds an undefeated 6-0 record and is on a streak of four straight first-round knockouts.

‘Wondergirl’ incorporates her Muay Thai base into MMA

Although she’s transitioning into a whole new sport, ‘Wondergirl’ said she’ll still use Muay Thai as one of her style inspirations in her MMA fight.

The natural striker plans to utilize superb footwork to help her get a better grip on the multi-faceted discipline of MMA.

“I’ve been working on it, I try to adjust my style to make my Muay Thai [base] work better in MMA. I try to do a lot of footwork, and speed ladder [drills]. I try to adjust my style to MMA because Muay Thai’s style is [you have to] stand tall and it’s not down level. [I have to] adjust my level for a takedown defense, so I’ve been working on that a lot.”

