'Wondergirl' trains with Superbon at Marrok Force, questions when he'll fight for more ONE gold

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak recently spent some time training alongside kickboxing world champion Superbon Banchamek.

In an Instagram post, 'Wondergirl' posed the question: when is the kickboxing titleholder going to become a multi-division champ?

"When we gonna see [Superbon Banchamek] fight for another belt in [ONE Championship]?"

'Wondergirl' was originally a Muay Thai striker and has now crossed over into MMA. She had her first victory in the sport at ONE 157, where she defeated Zeba Bano via first-round submission.

Will Superbon pick up more titles in ONE Championship? He has the option to change sports to MMA or Muay Thai, and also has the option to move weight classes in kickboxing.

He has not expressed great interest in wanting to face the kickboxing champion in a higher weight class, Regian Eersel. However, he has discussed potentially moving to Muay Thai or MMA.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship What. A. KNOCKOUT! SuperbonSLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! What. A. KNOCKOUT! Superbon 🇹🇭 SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! 😱 #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/rQzZqEswSx

Superbon in MMA or Muay Thai?

Superbon is a kickboxing world champion with incredible wins and might be eyeing a move to a new sport. He holds impressive victories over fighters such as Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. His next fight in 2022 will likely be a title defense against Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov.

After that title defense, he's open to testing the waters of a different sport. Speaking with Calf Kick Sports, S. Banchamek explained:

"I'm going to do Muay Thai first... I'm going to take the Muay Thai belt first."

Catch the full interview below:

The Muay Thai champion in his weight class is the dangerous and skilled Petchmorakot Petchyindee. Petchmorakot has previously said that he would welcome this fight.

Speaking with SCMP, the kickboxer also called out featherweight MMA champion Thanh Le. The kickboxing champion said:

"I want to have three [championship belts]... I try to go to MMA after Muay Thai... Maybe we can go with mixed rules, like Rodtang... It should be fun... It would be the featherweight champion [Thanh Le]."

Catch the full interview below:

Featherweight MMA Champion Thanh Le responded to the callout and said it is an honor to be called out by a legend like S. Banchamek and he would be open to it.

Both Petchmorakot and Thanh Le would be massive tests for the kickboxing champion and both are open to such a challenge. First, he must defeat Chingiz Allazov.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far