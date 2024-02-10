"Words can't describe your beauty" - Paige VanZant's leopard print swimsuit snap stuns fans

Former UFC strawweight fighter Paige VanZant delighted her fans by sharing a collection of captivating photos from her latest promotional photoshoot.

The 29-year-old Oregon native is recognized as one of the leading female personalities in the MMA community. She ventured into adult modeling through the exclusive subscription-based platform OnlyF*ns in 2022. '12 Gauge' frequently leverages her sizable following of over 3.2 million on Instagram to promote her risqué content.

VanZant recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressed in a leopard print swimsuit, accompanied by a caption that read:

"Yours truly."

Check out Paige VanZant's post below:

VanZant's post prompted an array of reactions from her fans.

"Goddess babydoll💋🌹🤍"

"Just wow, words can't describe your beauty."

"Ultimate Queen of the jungle! 😍😍😍💪💪🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💖💖"

"I really admire you when you were in the octagon now this is over the top you're a beautiful woman"

"Now that’s a cheetah I would love to tangle with."

"You Jane me Tarzan!! 🔥😅✌️"

'12 Gauge' made the move to bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC following her departure from the UFC in 2020. However, she faced obstacles in both of her bouts.

VanZant has been absent from active competition for more than two years. Despite initially planning a return in August 2022, her fight against Charisa Sigala was called off just days before the event.

Paige VanZant reflects on "mental battle" during weight loss journey

Paige VanZant openly discussed the emotional difficulties she encountered throughout her journey of shedding pounds.

Last month, VanZant shared on Instagram that the recent years have been a significant psychological and emotional struggle for her. Part of her caption read:

"Ugh. Debated posting this…… the last few years have been a mental battle, to say the least. I lost myself there for a bit. 6 months of extremely hard work, dedication, some incredible friends, @legally__blonder and @maselli_fitness, and the support of my husband my fitness journey has really stuck."

Check out Paige VanZant's post below: