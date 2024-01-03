"Doesn't define who you are"- Fans react to Paige VanZant reflecting on 'selling body to the UFC' while talking about adult content business

Paige VanZant has connected her fighting experience in the UFC with her foray into adult modeling.

VanZant is widely recognized as one of the most famous female figures in MMA. Over her seven-year stint in the UFC, from 2013 to 2020,'12 Gauge' competed in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions. Her octagon record stands at 5-4, contributing to her overall professional record of 8-5.

After leaving the MMA promotion, VanZant tried her hand at bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC in August 2020, but her endeavor was not successful as she lost two consecutive fights. However, she branched out into adult modeling via the content-sharing portal OnlyF*ns.

The 29-year-old American has openly acknowledged that she earned more income in a single day from the adult website than she did throughout her entire career as a fighter.

During a recent episode of her podcast A Kicka** LoveStory with her husband, Austin Vanderford, the couple discussed the stigma surrounding being an adult content creator. VanZant asserted that competing in a fighting promotion is equivalent to creating racy content:

"I am selling my body to the UFC like literally, I sold my body to the UFC. I got broken bones, my face cut up, like injured, probably concussions, I got a broken nose, my arm broken four times, I tore my shoulder, isn't that the same thing?"

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below (47:00):

VanZant's statement prompted an array of reactions from fans.

One fan wrote:

"For it. Make that money it's just a job it doesn't define who you are."

Another wrote:

"Your body, your life, your decision.❤"

Check out some more reactions below:

"I'm so happy you are making money with OF, my wife and I have a nice time enjoying your content.... F**k the haters, time to make $$$."

"Apples to oranges, It’s about morals. A relationship/marriage is a special thing and exposing your body for others to see takes a way the privacy factor and respect."

Paige VanZant contemplating a return to BKFC

Paige VanZant is considering a return to combat sports, but the timing of her comeback remains unclear.

'12 Gauge' has been away from competitive action for over two years, and her last planned BKFC bout against Charisa Sigala in August 2022 was canceled just days before the event.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, VanZant conveyed her desire to return to BKFC, but also expressed uncertainty about the specific timeline for her comeback:

"It’s definitely bare-knuckle, and I don’t know if it’s down the road in six months, I don’t know if it’s down the road a year. I really just haven’t decided yet. I’m going to leave a lot of that up to my manager and my coaches. Just work on this time to get better and enjoy the training and not worry about signing a fight contract right away. But it’s definitely bare-knuckle."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below: