World's Strongest Man winner Eddie Hall teases Dillon Danis MMA fight with brutal "dirtbag fraud" diss 

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 25, 2025 06:10 GMT
Eddie Hall (left) wants to fight Dillon Danis (right). [Images courtesy: @eddiehallwsm on Instagram and Getty]
Eddie Hall recently called out Dillon Danis for a potential MMA matchup by taking a dig towards the former grappling champion.

For context, last month at Misfits Boxing 22, Danis secured his third professional MMA victory by submitting Warren Spencer in the opening round at AO Arena in Manchester. Notably, Hall, who was present at the event, entered the ring and engaged in a face-off with Danis, implying a future fight between the two.

Combat sports news outlet MMA Fighting recently took to X and shared Hall's Instagram post in which he targeted Danis, writing:

''The World’s Strongest Man against the most talked about name in MMA. The clash the world never believed would happen. The biggest fight in history set to smash every record ever made. Dillon Danis you’re a dirtbag fraud who hides behind hype and when I ragdoll you in front of millions the whole world will see you were never real.''
Furthermore, journalist Damon Martin stated on X that despite the significant weight disparity between them, Hall and Danis are serious about fighting each other in an MMA bout, according to ''Multiple sources'':

''Just a quick note on the Dillon Danis vs. Eddie Hall fight. This isn't just Instagram hype or anything. Multiple sources told me talks are ongoing to make the fight a reality. Not 100% done yet but absolutely a real possibility.''
Earlier this year, Hall made his MMA debut against former five-time World’s Strongest Man title holder Mariusz Pudzianowski at KSW 105 at PreZero Arena in Gliwice, Poland. The Brit proved his critics wrong and knocked out Pudzianowski in the opening round via vicious attacks.

Veteran analyst rules out Dillon Danis' chances in the UFC

Following his victory at Misfits Boxing 22, Dillon Danis voiced his desire to face fighters in the UFC roster. His remarks caught the attention of Din Thomas, who spoke to Mike Bohn earlier this month and chastised Danis, citing his lack of professionalism:

''He's very good at jiu-jitsu. At MMA, no one knows how good he is...I'm not sure we'll ever get to see him at a high level. I don't think he has the level of professionalism to fight at a high UFC level – to show up to the UFC on fight week and fight a really good guy. I don't think he has the level of professionalism to do that...To fight a low-level guy on a Misfits card that everybody's just kind of tuning in and he can make some money this way? It's easy to do that.'' [7:50 of the interview]
