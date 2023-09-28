"Would the same audience enjoy knife fighting?" - Conor McGregor's coach raises hard-hitting questions on bare-knuckle fighting

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh does not understand what people like about bare-knuckle fighting.

Bare Knuckle Fighting has taken off in recent times thanks to it's vicious KOs and bloody fights. Fighters like Mike Perry helped take the sport to the next level and many UFC fighters have also joined BKFC after leaving the organization. Coach John Kavanagh shared his thoughts on Twitter and asked fans what they liked about bare-knuckle fighting so much:

"Genuinely interested what the appeal of bare-knuckle is? Is the fact you get to see blood or is it the blood part? Would the same audience enjoy knife fighting or maybe man v lion?"

Take a look at the tweet:

Expand Tweet

Coach Kavanagh could not understand why such a high level of violence and blood is something people find appealing to watch. Fans in the comments section were trying to explain how bare-knuckle fighting is the closest thing we have to a streetfight since the fighters do not have cushioned gloves on their hands. The appeal for fans is the rawness of it all.

Dana White gives an update on the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight

Conor McGregor was set to make his long-awaited return to the octagon this year. He appeared as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter and he was up against Michael Chandler. The pair were supposed to then fight in the octagon later down the year but there has been no confirmation of that fight yet. In a recent press conference, UFC boss Dana White gave fans an update on the situation:

"I got nothing on either one of those guys right now. I mean I've been saying for a while that next year is when Conor's gonna fight. And then obviously, you know if Chandler gets antsy we'll figure something out. Chandler's got a bunch of money, he's hanging out with his family and when the time is right for the Conor fight, I'm sure that's the fight he wants."

Take a look a the video:

Expand Tweet

Dana White had no updates on the fight or on what either of them wanted to do next. However, he did reiterate that he believes Conor McGregor will return to the octagon next year and that Michael Chandler will want to fight him next.