  • "Would have been a fun fight to see" - Fans react as Jon Jones catches up with 7-foot-tall former UFC heavyweight who once beat Stipe Miocic

"Would have been a fun fight to see" - Fans react as Jon Jones catches up with 7-foot-tall former UFC heavyweight who once beat Stipe Miocic

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Nov 15, 2024 20:24 GMT
Fans share thoughts on Jon Jones catching up with former heavyweight that defeated Stipe Miocic [Image courtesy: Getty Images/@BigMarcel24 and @ChampRDS on X]
Fans share thoughts on Jon Jones catching up with former heavyweight that defeated Stipe Miocic [Image courtesy: Getty Images/@BigMarcel24 and @ChampRDS on X]

Fans recently reacted after Jon Jones caught up with a 7-foot-tall former UFC heavyweight ahead of his bout against Stipe Miocic tomorrow night. The interaction was significant as the 7 ft behemoth also happens to have a win over the former heavyweight champion.

It appears as though 'Bones' could be looking to play mind games with his opponent as he was spotted with Stefan Struve. Championship Rounds posted a video via journalist Marcel Dorff to their X account, which showed 'Skyscraper' and Jones embracing and having a friendly chat with each other.

Check out Jones and Struve's interaction below:

Fans weighed in and shared their thoughts on 'Skyscraper' catching up with the reigning heavyweight champion and noted that it was a nice sight to see. They mentioned that a bout between the two would have been intriguing when Struve was active, while others pointed out the massive size difference between the heavyweights:

"Would have been a fun fight to see."
"Jon Jones met former UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve, standing at an impressive 7'00", creating a striking visual contrast between the two MMA legends."
"Jon Jones looks like he just encountered a super rare unicorn creature."

Check out the fan reaction comments to Jon Jones and Stefan Struve's interaction below:

Comments regarding Jones and Struve's interaction [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS - X]
Comments regarding Jones and Struve's interaction [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS - X]

When did Stefan Struve and Stipe Miocic fight?

Stefan Struve and Stipe Miocic headlined UFC on Fuel TV 5, which took place at Capital FM Arena in Nottingham, England on Sep. 29, 2012.

It was an entertaining bout that lived up to its main event status and saw Struve earn an impressive second-round TKO win over Miocic after landing several unanswered uppercuts before finishing him with a straight left. It was a significant win for 'Skyscraper' as he extended his winning streak to four consecutive wins.

Following the bout, both heavyweights earned a post-fight bonus for Fight of the Night.

Check out Dana White's post promoting Stefan Struve vs. Stipe Miocic below:

Edited by Gerard Crispin
