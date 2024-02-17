“Would get slaughtered” - Internet reacts as Eddie Hearn backs legendary Manchester United vet. to beat Jake Paul in celebrity boxing contest

Eddie Hearn recently endorsed a former Manchester United star to triumph over Jake Paul in a potential boxing match.

After reports surfaced that former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has engaged in discussions with a boxing promoter regarding participation in one of their events, speculation among fans soared regarding his potential opponent.

During a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, the renowned British sports promoter suggested that although Rooney has a background in amateur boxing and could potentially excel in the sport, he believes the 38-year-old Scouser's focus remains on football for now.

However, Hearn didn't rule out the possibility of 'Wazza' pursuing boxing in the future. The Matchroom chairman even proposed a potential match against 'The Problem Child' at Old Trafford in Manchester and expressed confidence in Rooney's chances of winning.

Fans responded to Hearn's remarks with an array of reactions.

"Rooney would get slaughtered what is Hearn playing at 😂😂😂😂"

"Are we really having this discussion? Really. Must actually be 2024, huh 😂"

The former English striker recently confirmed that he has been in discussions with KSI's Misfits Boxing to potentially compete later this year. However, he remains uncertain about the opportunity.

During an appearance on The Overlap with Gary Neville, Rooney stated:

"You never know... [But] at the moment, I want to get back into management, not boxing. They've just been in touch to fight, yeah. There's been a few [opponents thrown around] obviously, Misfits have been in [touch], and that's been all over the news. But, listen, I want to focus on getting back into management."

Check out Wayne Rooney's comments below:

Jake Paul and Ryan Bourland set to square off in Puerto Rico

Jake Paul is preparing for a boxing fight against an experienced opponent. 'The Problem Child' has announced that he will be fighting Ryan Bourland in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on March 2 at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

The upcoming fight is set to be the co-main event on a card led by women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, who will be making a homecoming to Puerto Rico to take on IBF mandatory challenger Nina Meinke.

Bourland boasts a professional record of 17-2, including six knockout victories. He is a former Golden Gloves champion and competed at the national-level junior Olympics. His most recent fight took place in September 2022.

On the other hand, 'The Problem Child' secured a first-round knockout victory over Andre August in December. He currently holds a record of 8-1, with five of those victories coming by knockout.