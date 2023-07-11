“Would you kiss her Charles” - Charles Oliveira reacts to man rejecting kiss from woman during live football game, fans react

Charles Oliveira has reacted to a viral video of a man rejecting a kiss from a woman during a live football match. Oliveira, a fan-favorite MMA fighter and former UFC lightweight champion, responded to a recent tweet featuring the video.

The video went viral in late 2021, shortly after being shot at a college football game. It features a man and a woman at a game in North Carolina, USA.

As seen in the video by ESPN, the couple was in attendance for the Wake Forest-Duke vs. Duke Blue Devils college football game. During a stadium kiss cam segment, where a couple shown on the big screen is expected to kiss, the woman moved in to kiss her partner.

However, the man turned his face away from her, after which the woman retreated. The couple later addressed the viral video on Reddit and other social media platforms, explaining that one of them swerving to avoid a kiss was an inside joke in their relationship.

Regardless, as seen above, UFC lightweight star Charles Oliveira has now responded with a straight-face/concerned face emoji to the viral video recently reposted via another Twitter account.

The MMA community subsequently reacted to Oliveira's response. Some fans lightheartedly suggested that Oliveira possesses greater 'rizz,' a slang term for the skill of charming or flirting with someone. Additionally, another Twitter user asked Oliveira whether he'd kiss the woman in a similar situation:

"Would you kiss her Charles?"

Some fans indicated they love Oliveira's Twitter persona and sense of humor, whereas others opined that the man could learn from Oliveira. Furthermore, one fan appeared to suggest that 'do Bronx' ought to show how people must conduct themselves in such a situation:

"Charles show em how it's done"

Screenshots of fan reactions to Oliveira's tweet have been displayed below

Screenshots of fan tweets responding to Oliveira

Charles Oliveira's UFC title quest could see him face a familiar foe next

Charles Oliveira has been adamant about recapturing the coveted UFC lightweight title from his former opponent and reigning UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. 'Do Bronx' lost to Makhachev via second-round submission in October 2022. However, Oliveira followed that up with a dominant first-round TKO victory over Beneil Dariush in June of this year.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Islam Makhachev submits the greatest finisher in UFC history



@makhachevmma and @teamkhabib bring the belt home to Dagestan!



| BT Sport Box Office HE SAID HE WOULD DO IT AND HE DID IT! 🤯Islam Makhachev submits the greatest finisher in UFC history@makhachevmma and @teamkhabib bring the belt home to Dagestan! #UFC280 | BT Sport Box Office HE SAID HE WOULD DO IT AND HE DID IT! 🤯Islam Makhachev submits the greatest finisher in UFC history 🙌@makhachevmma and @teamkhabib bring the belt home to Dagestan! 🏆#UFC280 | BT Sport Box Office https://t.co/ePPDsdVvKm

In the aftermath of Charles Oliveira's win against Beneil Dariush, many believed he could face Islam Makhachev in a rematch for the title at UFC 294 on October 21st, 2023, in Abu Dhabi. Oliveira recently reiterated that he's open to a rematch against Makhachev for the lightweight belt.

Nevertheless, as reported by TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, Oliveira targets a return no sooner than November/December 2023. Therefore, Makhachev could fight another opponent at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi this October. All things considered, it's believed that Oliveira could potentially fight the winner of Makhachev's UFC 294 fight for the title in early 2024.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter UFC X 1-on-1 with @CharlesDoBronxs who is hoping to face Islam Makhachev in November or December and discusses how much it meant to have the Canadian fans behind him at UFC 289. UFC X 1-on-1 with @CharlesDoBronxs who is hoping to face Islam Makhachev in November or December and discusses how much it meant to have the Canadian fans behind him at UFC 289. https://t.co/hUgkRWfGgs

Poll : 0 votes